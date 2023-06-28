Sylvia Ssaru responds to Ezekiel Mutua's shade on her hit 'Kaskie Vibaya'

During an interview with Eve Mungai, Mutua expressed concerns about the messages being conveyed in musicians' songs. Using Ssaru's song as an example, he pointed out that it was not promoting the well-being of society.

"People are going through a lot. Have you heard the song about the lady singing 'Niko napesa na ni ya babako'? What are you telling my daughter?" Dr. Ezekiel Mutua expressed his concerns.

"I am calling on these artists to step up their game. Let their music promote hope and inspiration. Let us not focus solely on likes, shares, and views. Let the song help people find hope and change the course of their lives," Dr. Mutua shared.



Sylvia Ssaru responds to Dr. Ezekiel Mutua

In a spirited defence, Ssaru emphasized the need to consider her entire musical catalogue and the diverse audience she caters to before criticizing her content.

"If Ezekiel Mutua listened to my other songs, like my recent hit with a Rhumba taste, he would judge it differently," Ssaru told Nairobi News.

Ssaru added that she has a wide range of fans for whom she creates music, and she cannot stop creating songs just because one person didn't like the lyrics or the song.

"I cannot stop creating songs just because one person didn't like the lyrics or the song. He should, in fact, check out my YouTube channel," Ssaru emphasized.

