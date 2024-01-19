Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

The lives of news anchors, reporters, editors, and photographers are no strangers to the unpredictability of the industry.

Here are eight stories of eight journalists whose terminations made headlines across the nation.

Jeff Koinange

Jeff Koinange hailed as one of Kenya's best journalists in 2019, faced a devastating blow in 2007 when he was fired from CNN, where he had been a star reporter for six years.

The dismissal, delivered over a phone call while he drove down the highway, shook the media landscape

In 2016, KTN also severed ties with Koinange after a controversial incident involving lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Jeff joined Citizen TV in 2017 and has been hosting Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) every Wednesday at 9 PM. He is also a morning radio presenter at Hot 96.

Terryanne Chebet

With over 15 years in the industry, Terryanne Chebet's peak at Citizen TV was cut short after she was fired in 2016.

The mother of two anchored prime-time news as well as hosted Business Centre for three years.

After exiting the station, she became the Chief Executive of Fanaka Television as well as the General Manager of Metropol TV in 2019.

She, however, quit the position to venture into entrepreneurship. In 2020, Chebet founded Pink Foundry Communications (which deals with growing brands (both in the online and offline space), and Keyara Botanicals company, a home-grown skincare brand.

Mark Masai

Celebrated media personality Mark Masai was fired from NTV in 2022, after staff restructuring.

Mark mentioned that if he had not been fired from his 14-year TV job, then he could not have been where he is right now.

In 2022, he embraced a new role as the Director of Public Relations and Communications at PRM Group, viewing the change as a positive turn in his career.

Shaffie Weru

In 2021, Shaffie Weru, the former presenter at Homeboyz Radio, found himself at the center of a storm when he, alongside radio presenter Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme, was let go from the Radio Africa-owned station.

The termination resulted from remarks deemed inappropriate by many of their listeners.

On January 30, he ventured into the world of YouTube, launching a show titled 'Shafted'. Shaffie's journey took another turn in April 2023.

The Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, recognized Shaffie's talents and appointed him as the Head of Events and Branding for the Nairobi County Government.

Jacque Maribe

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe, once regarded among the top journalists, faced challenges in her career due to ongoing court cases, particularly regarding the demise of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

In 2018, Maribe was allegedly sent on a compulsory leave, which was a silent move to move her out of the station.

Currently, the mother of one has kept her life under wraps.

Corine Onyango

Award-winning media personality Corine Onyango faced an unexpected departure from Homeboyz Radio in 2022 after more than 15 years with the station.

In a series of social media posts, Corine, who had dedicated over 15 years to the station, shared the news that she had been released from her longstanding position.

Since then, she has kept a low profile, remaining out of the public eye.

Kirigo Ng'arua

Former Citizen TV news anchor Kiring'o Ng'arua was fired from the Royal Media-owned station in 2016, just a few minutes before going on air.

Her abrupt exit from the station in 2016 led her to consultancy services at Dashers Inc. before becoming a Media, Communications, and Branding Specialist in the Coffee Sub-sector Implementation Committee.

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari, NTV's senior investigative journalist, left Nation Media Group in 2022 due to staff restructuring.

Okari's impactful reporting, such as on COVID-19 millionaires and unsafe meat preservation, marked his 8-year tenure.

Chacha Mwita

Chacha Mwita's rise at Standard Media Group came to an abrupt halt in 2014 when he was unceremoniously kicked out.

In court documents, Mwita claimed that the then-CEO Sam Shollei humiliated him by having guards eject him from the building.

However, after several years later, Chacha joined the Standard Group Board as a Non-Executive Director in July 2023.

Tom Mboya

Starting with a modest pay of Sh7,200, his gamble proved fruitful as he swiftly climbed the professional ladder, garnering recognition as Africa's best journalist by CNN in 2012.

Riding on this success, more opportunities unfolded as he transitioned from Citizen TV to K24 TV, securing a better-paying position.

However, the euphoria was short-lived as his world crumbled when he faced an unexpected setback - being retrenched from his position.