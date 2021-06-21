Jalang'o responds to claims of siring look-a-like child

The reports were triggered by a Facebook post which claimed that the child was looking for his father, whose description matched Jalang’o’s.

Speaking on Kiss 100 after Father’s Day, Jalang’o expressed his disappointment at the claims.

Photos of Jalango’s traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

“People have shared a photo of this baby that everybody is tagging me about and y are saying that he is my look alike,” he said.

The media personality said that he did not have any personal relation with the child and also did not know his parents.

He slammed the person who shared it and called the joke distasteful because it had the potential to ruin his marriage and that of the baby’s parents.

He thanked God that though the child closely resembled him, his wife understood that he had not sired the boy.

“So imagine if your wife was not as amazing as she is and not as clear-headed and reasonable as she is. If your wife was crazy she would have started an argument,” Kamene Goro told Jalas.

The Bonga Na Jalas host also expressed empathy for the child’s parents by putting himself in the father’s shoes.

Jalang'o with his Co-Host Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the rumours could also put a strain on the boy’s father by planting seeds of doubt as to whether he is the biological dad.

“Can you imagine if that was your child whose photo is going around being peddled out as somebody's else's child? You get what I mean, it can be messy, very messy,” Jalang’o said.

Kamene also added that the child did not deserve to have his photo being shared on social media.

“People told me to have fun with the photo and post it. I told them this is not my kid and it would be very bad if I even posted it. It will even cause more doubt to the family. It would be extremely insensitive,” Jalang’o added.

Kids and Social Media

In 2020, Jalang'o revealed that nowadays he doesn't post his children on social media, expressing regret for exposing his daughter after years ago.