Celebrated Media Personality cum actor Nick Ndeda has parted ways with Radio Africa Group owned station Kiss 100 after 2 years.

In an update, Ndeda mentioned that he has worked at Radio Africa Group for the past 9 years; 7 at XFM and 2 years at Kiss 100.

The prolific actor went on to express gratitude towards his listeners for always tuning into his shows and supporting his hustle. At Kiss Ndenda was hosting the Evening Drive alongside Lynda Nyangweso.

“Does this count as a farewell KISS? 😘

Seasons come and go, and my season with Radio Africa Group has come to and end. I had a rocking 7 years at @1055xfm and another dope 2 more at @kiss100kenya 😎 I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories. That's what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in. Your energy and time was never taken for granted. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 So, no sadness, no tears, only excitement because now it means we are about to start a new experience, make new friends, family and memories! Onwards. Peace in the Middle East and everywhere else in between! ✌🏾

#ThanksForTheMemories” reads Nick Ndeda’s exit message.

Away from Radio Africa, Nick is also the Host of "What's Good Africa" - an African urban culture magazine show alongside Remmy Majala.

Nick who is also an actor joined radio after he took his late brother Jeremy Odhiambo for a radio audition at Homeboyz Radio.

“If it wasn’t for my brother Jeremy Odhiambo, I wouldn’t be on the airwaves. He told me to accompany him for a radio audition at Homeboyz Radio and I had nothing to do. So after hours of queuing, it was his turn. So I left the line and the ushers were like ‘where are you going? You stood up on the line for hours you might as well try.’ I did and just like that, I got it and he didn’t,” Nick told Daily Nation.

He spent 3 years at Homeboyz Radio then left for Royal Media Group’s Hot 96. A huge opportunity came knocking at his door and he left for South Africa after landing a role as ‘Kalonzo’ in popular M-Net show ‘Jacob's Cross’.

After he was done with the show he got a call and joined XFM where he worked for 7 years.

“So, I’m doing my final show on XFM tomorrow. It’s been an awesome 7 years hosting that zany morning show. I had great shoes to fill following Fareed Khimani. Tomorrow, let’s do it one last time! And if you wanna send samosas to the studio then all I can say is aaaaaaamen!” wrote Nick two years ago while exiting XFM.