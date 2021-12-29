Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Konshens was quickly dressed up in Maasai attires after his touchdown by organizers of his concert led by NRG Radio’s Mwalimu Rachel.

He was also accorded a red carpet treatment complete with champagne and a few dancers to spice the night up.

Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking after his arrival, the Jamaican star said that he is happy to be in Kenya, a place he describes as his 'motherland' and second home.

“It’s all love and one thing am sure about is that this Friday it gonna be crazy, make sure yiu get your tickets… Carnivore it’s gonna be crazy, one more time in Kenya and d big up to all my Kenyan fans, you have shown me love over the years and I love Kenya from my heart,” Konshens said.

The much-awaited concert in the city dubbed ‘NRG Wave’ will usher in the New Year at Carnivore grounds on December, 31st 2021.

Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st Pulse Live Kenya

The ‘NRGWAVE’ will feature Kenya’s top a de top artistes including Sauti Sol, Fena, Benzema and Khaligraph Jones in a fire combo geared to keep revelers on their feet as they celebrate the dawn of a new era after the crazy year that has been.

Konshens of “Thank God for Di Gal Dem” and “Do Sum’n” fame has always had a soft spot for Kenya having performed in the country previously and has been looking forward to meet fans from his favorite country in the continent.