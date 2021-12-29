RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Konshens was accorded a heroic welcome after arriving in Kenya

Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st
Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st

Jamaican dancehall artiste Garfield Spence aka Konshens was on Tuesday night accorded a heroic welcome minutes after landing in Kenya ahead of his concert at Carnivore grounds on December 31st 2021.

Recommended articles

Konshens was quickly dressed up in Maasai attires after his touchdown by organizers of his concert led by NRG Radio’s Mwalimu Rachel.

He was also accorded a red carpet treatment complete with champagne and a few dancers to spice the night up.

Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st
Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking after his arrival, the Jamaican star said that he is happy to be in Kenya, a place he describes as his 'motherland' and second home.

“It’s all love and one thing am sure about is that this Friday it gonna be crazy, make sure yiu get your tickets… Carnivore it’s gonna be crazy, one more time in Kenya and d big up to all my Kenyan fans, you have shown me love over the years and I love Kenya from my heart,” Konshens said.

The much-awaited concert in the city dubbed ‘NRG Wave’ will usher in the New Year at Carnivore grounds on December, 31st 2021.

Konshens with NRG's Mwalimu Rachel.
Konshens with NRG's Mwalimu Rachel. Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st Pulse Live Kenya

The ‘NRGWAVE’ will feature Kenya’s top a de top artistes including Sauti Sol, Fena, Benzema and Khaligraph Jones in a fire combo geared to keep revelers on their feet as they celebrate the dawn of a new era after the crazy year that has been.

Konshens of “Thank God for Di Gal Dem” and “Do Sum’n” fame has always had a soft spot for Kenya having performed in the country previously and has been looking forward to meet fans from his favorite country in the continent.

‘NRGWave’ has been a key catalyst in driving youth culture in Kenya giving the Kenyan youth demographic global standard entertainment experience. ‘NRGWave’ has previously featured big-time international and local artists' such as Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Buju Banton, Burna boy, Khaligraph Jones, Fena, Diamond Platnumz among others.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Kanye West buys $4.5M house across from Kim Kardashian's [Photos]

Kanye West buys $4.5M house across from Kim Kardashian's [Photos]

Konshens to land in Kenya today ahead of much anticipated concert on December 31

Konshens to land in Kenya today ahead of much anticipated concert on December 31

Entertainers who joined politics this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Entertainers who joined politics this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Wild reactions as Pozze announces he'll vie for MP seat in Nairobi

Wild reactions as Pozze announces he'll vie for MP seat in Nairobi

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Musicians who released albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Musicians who released albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Trending

Janet Jackson excites Kenyans with video of an elderly woman dancing to Kamba song

Janet Jackson and her late Brother Michael Jackson

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Amber Ray mourns bestfriend Sally Wangechi

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Mercy Kyallo, Betty Kyalo, Sean Andrew and Gloria Kyallo. Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video]

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List