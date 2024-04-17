KTN News Anchor Fathiya Mohamed Nur quits after launching successful show

After nearly two remarkable years at KTN News, Fathiya expressed both pride and gratitude for her achievements and experiences at the station.

Fathiya’s tenure at KTN News has been marked by significant accomplishments, the most notable being the creation of the international news program, "World Report".

This show, quickly became a flagship program at the network, earning accolades for its comprehensive coverage and engaging storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fathiya Mohamed Nur at KTN studio Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her journey, Fathiya took to social media to express her heartfelt thanks.

"Time for a brand new story! It’s been almost two years as a news anchor at KTN News. I’m so, so proud of what I have achieved. Key highlight: Birthing my international news programme, World Report, which is now a flagship show at KTN News," she said.

As Fathiya prepares to explore new opportunities, her announcement has sparked curiosity and excitement among her followers and colleagues alike.

While details of her next steps remain undisclosed, the anticipation builds around what this talented news anchor will tackle next.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thanking God for leading me through this journey and onto greater things. Excited for the new chapter," she added.

Fathiya Mohamed Nur's career profile, as outlined in her LinkedIn page, indicates a steady progression over several years.

Her career began with a role at CGTN in Nairobi, focusing on media operations and coordination from December 2015 to March 2016.

Following this, she served as a business reporter at K24 TV for a period of four months, from July 2016 to October 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nur then moved to KTN News, where she held the position of broadcast journalist and researcher from April 2017 until August 2018.

Fathiya Mohamed Nur during a past interview with Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour Pulse Live Kenya

After her initial tenure at KTN News, she joined the BBC as a journalist and worked there for nearly four years, from August 2018 to June 2022.

She returned to KTN News in June 2022, where she has been serving as a news anchor and reporter.

Her educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the United States International University - Africa, which she completed between 2012 and 2016.