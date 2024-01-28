The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Emotional Claudia Naisabwa resigns from KTN on her media anniversary

Charles Ouma

She added that she is not getting off TV anytime soon and would be gracing the screens at a new home in the media

Claudia Naisabwa
Claudia Naisabwa

Award-winning KTN TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa has celebrated her third anniversary in the media with mixed feelings while also bidding goodbye to her colleagues at KTN after resigning.

The bubbly presenter who hosted Str8up Live could not hold back her emotions, breaking into tears as she gave her parting shot to fans, viewers and colleagues who have supported her over the years.

“As I mark 3 years in the media industry today, I bid KTN goodbye. THANK YOU FOR THE AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!! Str8up was my baby🥺🥺” Naisibwa stated on social media.

Claudia Naisabwa
Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya
Hinting at landing another job that will see her grace the screens soon, Naisibwa added that she will share her new home as she is not getting off TV anytime soon.

“Today, I say goodbye to the only TV family I’ve known for 2 years. It was emotionally overwhelming. I worked with the best team, you all have my heart❤️ THE FORCE is not getting off TV anytime soon….ANNOUNCING MY NEW HOME SOOON🤩🤩,” Claudia Naisabwa added.

The news came on the same day that she was also marking three years in the industry.

The journalist narrated how she made her debut in the media on January 27, 2021 and pitched for the role that was previously held by Chero.

"MARKING 3 YEARS IN THE MEDIA INDUSTRY TODAY !! On the 27th of January 2021, I walked into a room to pitch myself as a host. Luckily, I got the job 🤩 and it’s been a bliss since. GREATNESS AWAITS ‼️HAPPY MEDIAVERSARY TO ME ❤️” She shared.

Claudia Naisabwa
Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya

She crossed over to KTN from online media outlet SPM Buzz owned by comedian Butita.

Her decorated career saw her win several awards with her talent and skills on camera standing out.

2023 saw her crowned The Outstanding TV Personality at the Africa Women Awards at the age of 21 years.

Africa Women Awards celebrated the achievement on social media writing:

“Congratulations 🎊 Award Of Excellence @claudia_naisabwa Outstanding Tv Personality Africa Women Awards #AfricaWomenAwards

Away from the screens, the youthful presenter also hosts events.

