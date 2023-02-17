Jalang'o rescues detained actor Khula Budi

Budi, in an online post on Thursday, announced that he had been detained at the Karen Police Station without bail after an altercation that involved a Nigerian national.

The actor's plight online caught the general public's attention and that of the Lang’ata lawmaker who came to his rescue.

“Thank you to everybody, my family and friends, all my amazing followers who shared the post and made calls to check up on me, I have finally been released.

“Thanks to my Member of Parliament, Jalango, for following up and standing with me,” Budi wrote on his Instagram on Friday.

Khula Budi involved in incident with Nigerian national

Without disclosing more information about the incident, the actor on Thursday conveyed that he had been physically assaulted by the Nigerian man whom he also accused of insulting his wife and daughter.

He further accused the West African national of bribing the police to hold him at the police station without bail.

"I am currently being held at the Karen Police Station since yesterday without bail. A Nigerian national came to my house, attacked and assaulted me. He was abusive to my wife and daughter.

"He has paid the OCS at Karen Police Station to hold me here illegally without bail," Budi said.

The model however called for justice for his assault.

According to the P3 form he shared, he sustained injuries on his head, neck, abdomen and lower and upper abdomen and categorised the degree of the injuries as ‘harm’.

Khula Budi's acting and modelling career

Khula Budi is a professional actor and model who has been featured in different projects, the most notable ones 'Maria' and Showmax series 'Famous'.

In a past interview, the father of one revealed that he ventured into acting after what he termed a successful conquest of the modelling world.

In 2018, Budi has crowned Mr World Kenya and emerged second in the continental competition after losing to South Africa’s Fezile Mkhize.

Besides acting and modelling, Budi is a businessman. In 2020, he ventured into the beauty and cosmetics industry when he founded Black Forest Beard Oil.