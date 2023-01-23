MP Jalang'o explains why he is returning to content creation on YouTube

The lawmaker revealed that the business that had forced him to quit the channel was over and now he could make time to resume interviews that he hosted.

The MP said the young people he had mandated to continue running the channel had failed in running the channel but were now ready to revive the platform.

“With this show, I had employed more than 20 young men and women most of whom lost their jobs when I stopped but they are here back asking why we should stop, we need to go on” he noted.

Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o TV boasts of over 592,000 subscribers and has hosted high-profile guests among them President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Jalang’o took advantage of the lockdowns imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic to gain prominence with the slogan 'sanitize' becoming the tag for the show.

The former radio presenter said his show will now be centred on changing the lives of Kenyans and covering people who are making change in the community.

“We want to bring stories that create impact and that change people’s lives we want to associate with people and brands that are making a difference,” he revealed.

Jalang'o has already hosted his first guest, Trio Mio who has been trending following the release of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results. Trio was a candidate in the national exam.

Chapter 6 Section 77 (1) of the Kenyan Constitution prohibits any state official from pursuing any other avenues of employment, stating: "A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment."