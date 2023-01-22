These 2 subjects gave me a hard time in KCSE - Trio Mio

In an interview with Jalang’o, Mio revealed that Geography was his favourite subject.

On the other hand, Math and Chemistry gave him a difficult time during KCSE exams.

Chemistry practical in particular gave him the hardest time with the rapper confessing that 'chewed blackout'.

"Kwanza hio prac (practical), buda nlikua nacheki wasee wanamove nashanga wanaenda wapi bro. Wanamove wanaenda pale hivyo kwa gas, suijui wanadu du nini… bro come on munadu?" Trio Mio said.

The young rapper however remained tight-lipped on his grade amid speculation on his results.

He maintained that he will share his grade once his team is ready.

"I got whatever I got bro. Team yangu ikiwa ready tutawaambia," Trio said.

Pulse Live Kenya

With KCSE out of the way, Mio shared his future plans to further his education and career in music.

The Cheza kama Wewe hitmaker who said he was proud of his performance in the 2022 KCSE, explained that he will pursue a course in music production and graphic design.

"I am going back to school and venture into graphic design and music production because that's my career," he said, adding that he was passionate to learn about mixing and acquiring more skills that will make him a better entertainer.