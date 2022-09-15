Why I've rejected 6 radio job offers - Jalang'o

The first-term MP, in an interview with Eve Mungai, reiterated that he is not keen on taking up the jobs. He further added that employers seeking him out have witnessed his strong work ethic.

He explained: "Like six... Let me tell you something when you know what you do and you know how hard you work and employers know that you are somebody who keeps time the offers will flow.

"Anytime you are given work to do, give it your best, work hard and employers will always love you. There are so many radio stations that would still want me to have me back on the air because they know at 6:00 o'clock in the morning every day, I will always be there to start the work," Jalang'o added.

The legislator is arguably one of the most loved comedians and radio presenters. His radio journey started at Kiss 100 and later went to Standard Group's Radio Maisha where he had a long stay growing the listenership of the station.

He then left and worked for Royal Media's Hot96 for a short time only for him to join his fellow presenter Alex Mwakideu at Mediamax's Milele FM and then during the Covid-19 period rejoined Kiss 100 where his journey started.

Jalang'o explains why he will never re-hire Eli Omundu & Morrison Litiema

Concerning the matter to do with his former employees Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema, Jalang'o said his hands are tied and unable to have them their jobs back.

Jalang'o said that he long forgave them and although he would want to have them return to work again, he cannot because the two are restricted from entering the estate where he lives.

"I really want to have them back, I will actually look for a job in another place because they are really very sorry. But the truth is even if I wanted them to have them, you see the community where I live they cannot be allowed near because they were circulated as wanted criminals. Even the community won't allow me to have them," Jalang'o said.

Litiema and Eli were taken in by Jalang'o as his workers after the two pressed him for a long time to get them a job. He went ahead and even opened a YouTube channel as they run the chores in his home.

Things went south for the two when they stole what the comedian turned legislator says was an unconfirmed amount of money although they returned it and he forgave them. The men from Bungoma have been on Jalango's neck to have them back on their job.