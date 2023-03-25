Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C unveils son in video [Watch]

The mother of one was wishing Muslims a happy Ramadhan when she attached the glamorous video.

"Tunawatakia mfungo mwema wapendwa," Ray C captioned her video.

This is the first time the legendary singer has shared an up-close video embracing her son, and her supporters have been thrilled with how adorable the duo looked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer also recently took to her Instagram page to ask her followers why they didn't notify her in advance that motherhood has its own challenges.

For instance, she revealed that she has not been getting enough sleep, and she is now used to waking up without an alarm thanks to her son, who has changed her routine.

"Nyiee mwenzenu kama naota hivi kuna emoji ya kifinyo mnifinye niamini na mimi ni mama. Am so in love.Sema mbona hamkunijulisha ile shughuli ya kukesha usiku uwii! Bosi Shah Rukh ananinyoosha! Sihitaji hata kutegesha alarm siku hizi kilio kimoja tu naamka mwenyewe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[You know what, I think I'm dreaming. Can someone press a button to make me believe that I'm officially a mother? And why didn't anyone warn me about staying up all night? My son makes it hard for me to set alarms because I always wake up when he starts to cry]," Ray C wrote.

How Ray C broke news of her pregnancy

Ray C shared on Instagram a video showing off her baby bump with the caption, “Wakati wa Mungu ni wakati sahihi (God’s timing is the best).”

In 2019, Ray C disclosed she suffered a miscarriage which left her depressed and had her contemplating suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT