Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Amos Robi

This is Ray C's second pregnancy after suffering a miscarriage in 2019

Ray C expecting first child

Veteran Tanzanian singer Rehema Chalamila popularly known Ray C has revealed she is pregnant.

The France-based Bongo Flava singer on her Instagram shared a video showing off her baby bump with the caption, “Wakati wa Mungu ni wakati sahihi (God’s timing is the best).”

The singer is expecting her first child with her mzungu bae who she first introduced in 2018 during a show in the United Kingdom.

In 2019, Ray C disclosed she suffered a miscarriage which left her depressed and had her contemplating suicide.

Ray C relocated to Europe where she has been living over the last couple of years with her boyfriend who she has largely kept off the public glare.

Ray C was popular during her active days in music with hits such as 'Mama Nitilie', 'Na Wewe Milele', 'Unanimaliza' and 'Umenikataa'.

Ray C’s pregnancy is a major milestone for her given struggle with drug addiction that saw her end up in rehabilitation.

Ray C claimed her ex-boyfriend rapper Lord Eyes introduced her to drugs which eventually ruined her music career at its peak.

Lord Eyes however denied the allegations by Ray C saying that she found the singer already using drugs.

"Sijawahi kumfunza mtu yeyote kutumia madawa. Nimemkuta (Ray C) ameshawahi kutumia.

"(I have never Introduced anyone to drugs, I found Ray C already using drugs),"Lord Eyes said in a past interview.

Ray C was salvaged by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete who took her to rehabilitation where she was saved.

In a bid to make a musical comeback Ray C released a collabo dubbed 'Najiuliza' with fellow Tanzanian singer Chege and Kenya's Sanaipei Tande.

Ray C also worked with the late gospel singer Papa Dennis who passed on in February 2020.

