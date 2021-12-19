Lindah Oguttu announces 6-month break from Standard Media

The journalist, who was recently appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, explained that she would use the time away to work with the Football Kenya Federation Secretariat.

"I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat. Tukutane kwa futa (Let's meet in football). And mask up and get vaccinated... Hii Covid haitaki mchezo (Covid-19 is not a joke)," she posted.

Oguttu will be serving as the Secretariat head, the committee will remain in effect for a period of six months, presumably the length of time Lindah's sabbatical will last.

CS Mohamed appointed the 15-member caretaker committee to handle the affairs of FKF, a move that was in breach of FIFA Statutes.

The journalist will lead the committee comprised of former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Aaron Ringera, General (Retired) Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat and Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla and JJ Masiga.

FIFA statutes are clear about non-government interference in football. Article 13, par. 1 and article 17, par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes oblige member associations to manage their affairs independently and with no influence from third parties.