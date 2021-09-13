List of celebrities who graced Mr. Seed’s Album Launch ‘The Black Child’ (Photos)

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord Mr. Seed support as he launched his first studio Album. Stakeholders in the music industry and other sectors, were present to make sure that the launch was successful.

Those present at the launch were treated to great performances from Mr. Seed and Kate Actress through their song Ndoa. He also performed his other songs.

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, a thankful Mr. Seed put up an appreciation post, saluting everybody who showed up at the launch.

“Words can’t explain how great full I am.. am so emotional right now 😭.. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO EVERYONE WHO MADE THIS ALBUM LAUNCH A SUCCESS.. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH … ALBUM DROPS AT 2PM ONLY ON @boomplaymusicke BE READY TO STREAM THE BIGGEST HIT ALBUM #BLACKCHILDTHEALBUM

AND THE 1ST VIDEO DROPS TODAY AT 5pm SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL ITS GONNA BE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Dressed by @dua_africandesignskenya 🎥 @slim_mapoz

Accessories @phill_o_drip” shared Mr Seed.

Financial Support

During the invite only event celebrities also joined hands to support Mr. Seed financially through a fundraiser that was held in the middle of the launch.

During the small Harambee Comedian Eric Omondi promised Mr. Seed Sh.1, 000, 000.

”Nataka kueka minimum wage for any artist anajulikana. Lazima walipwe 500,000. Mimi nataka kusema apa, na sio kiki… On Tuesday, kujeni na mkuje na hawa watu wa camera. Mimi natoa 500,000… 500k inatoka kwa mdosi wangu. Hapa sio politics. Nishaambia Mr. Seed na nimekuambia. We will give you guys 1 Million…” said Omondi.

Mr. Seed also used the occasion to quash reports that he has parted ways with his wife Nimo.

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

“I am a family guy and there are very few people who wish one well. Your enemies look for something to attack you with. It’s hard for us because the whole family is in the limelight.

When the family is on the limelight, people will still talk negatively. We decided to hold and work on ourselves” said Seed.

Here is the list of those who showed up at the launch (Just to mention a few);

Eric Omondi

Kabi WaJesus

Kate Actress

DK Kwenye Beat

Mutua

Bahati

Nimoo

Master Piece

Timmy Tdat

Ringtone Apoko

Viviane

Sam West

B-Classic

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Mr. Seed's Album Launch Pulse Live Kenya