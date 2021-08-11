List of most searched people & Topics in Kenya for past 15 years- Google

Google Trends who are making 15 years since their inception have released data comparing today’s top queries with those dating back to May 2006 when they launched officially.

In Kenya, a number of politicians and Media personalities have appeared on the list of Most Searched Local People for the past 15 years.

Media Personality Betty Kyallo was elated to appear on the list that has been dominated by big names in the Kenyan politics.

Betty Elated

“This happened today. I honestly appreciate the interest. Goodness number 7😅😅😅

Truth is I have Been through many highs and lows in life and having started my media career so young I’ve gone through most of it in the public eye which is never easy. It’s actually quite tough. It’s like living your youth plus young adult life with everyone watching.

What gives me so much gratitude about all this is that I have inspired many people along the way with my journey through life. That you can be authentic about yourself and you can love who you are unapologetically” reads Betty Kyallo’s post in part.

Those who ranked to include; President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, activist Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, state House Spokesperson Kanze Dena and Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

FULL LIST

Top Searched Local People

Uhuru Kenyatta Raila Odinga William Ruto Miguna Miguna Mike Sonko Babu Owino Betty Kyalo Bob Collymore Kanze Dena Jeff Koinange

Top Searched Items in General Category

EPL SportPesa Betin Kenya Jumia Kenya Brighter Monday Fantasy Premier League Kenya Power Jiji Kenya Kenya Law Reports December Global Holidays

Top searched questions

How to make love How to kiss How to write a CV What is love How to make money online How to fuliza How to cook pilau What is my IP How to bake a cake How to write an application letter

Top searched “lyrics”

Despacito lyrics Perfect lyrics Amazing grace lyrics Hallelujah lyrics All of me lyrics What a friend we have in Jesus lyrics Kwangwaru lyrics In Christ alone lyrics Hello lyrics Let her go lyrics

Top searched Local Institutions

Kenyatta University University of Nairobi Moi University Kenya Revenue Authority Maseno University Mount Kenya University Teachers Service Commission Strathmore University Egerton University Stima Sacco

Top searched Global Personalities

Kim Kardashian Nicki Minaj Lil Wayne Joel Osteen Paul Walker Serena Williams Bill Gates Celine Dion Tiger Woods Nina Dobrev

Top searched Sports queries

Premier League Champions League Gor Mahia Fantasy Premier League Europa League AFC Leopards La Liga Table KPL Table Serie A Harambee Stars

Top searched Musicians