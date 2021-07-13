Snoop Dogg's 'lecture' to Diamond after linking up for a Collabo (Video)

On Monday (Night), Chibu Dangote was spotted in studio receiving nuggets of wisdom from the Legendary Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr alias Snoop Dogg.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Snoop could be heard telling Diamond that a lot of people look up to him and he should always strive not to disappoint them.

Adding that he should not be offended when some of them start acting like him, because he is an icon now.

Diamond Platnumz in studio with Snoop Dogg Pulse Live Kenya

Snoop Dogg's message to Diamond

“These moments when you don’t watch the numbers, I used to watch the numbers, then I blinked and fell off. You should not fall off, coz there is somebody else who will come, like you came.

You gonna work hard because there are other people who are after you, they want to be like you right now. That is what you should know. When you see a nigga sounding like you, looking like you because you are correct.

In my hood, there were real gangs and drug dealers but when I started rapping they slowly put down their drugs and said they want to be Managers, producers or be like me. I changed the perspective, now in my hood niggas are living good. Rapping was cool but was not for everybody, it was Snoop Dogg’s game.

Where you are from, you a real inspiration, Tanzania, Africa, you are blessed” said Snoop Dogg to Diamond.

Diamond Platnumz in studio with Snoop Dogg Pulse Live Kenya

“Listen, Learn from the Kings and you will achieve More.... @snoopdogg 👑 #SwahiliNation + #Westcoast #Wasafi #wcb4life” wrote Diamonbd after meeting with Snoop.

The rapper went on to face-time Producer Swizz Beatz alerting him that he had linked up with Platnumz.

Diamond and Snoop Dogg met in studio and its believed that they working on a song that will be featured in Platnumz’s new Album.

Video

Before linking up with Snoop, the WCB Wasafi CEO had already recorded another song with Indian singer-songwriter, actor and TV presenter Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh is recognised as one of the leading artists in the Indian music industry.

“Trust me India, I got you Coverd!" Said Diamond.

Wiz Khalifa

Just the other day, the Jeje hit-maker disclosed that he will be featuring rapper Cameron Jibril Thomaz alias Wiz Khalifa in his Album

The studio session between Chibu Dangote and Wiz Khalifa excited a good number of his fans, who flocked his comment session to shower his with praises.

The Tanzanian singer is currently in the US, mingling with A-lists artistes, days after attending the 2021 BET Awards where he was a nominee.

In a separate post, the WCB Wasafi CEO also mentioned that he has featured, five-time Grammy Award Nominee and rapper Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, known professionally as Swae Lee in his upcoming Album.

“My since day one brother... I can’t wait for the world to hear what we have in my Album...... @swaelee 🌍 #wcb4life #swahilination” Platnumz captioned a screengrab of his conversation with Swae Lee.