Kenyan Gospel community, fans mourn the death of Florence Robert

Lynet Okumu

The late Florence Robert, renowned for worship anthems like 'Kik Ikala,' touched the hearts of many with her music.

Luo gospel music artist Florence Roberts has passed away after a brief illness, reports confirm.

The sad news was announced by fellow singer Wuod Fibi on his Facebook account.

"A general has rested! This one is so sad. Rest well, my sister Florence Roberts; your songs will forever be a blessing to many generations to come," he wrote.

Roberts, renowned for worship anthems like 'Kik Ikala,' touched the hearts of many with her music. Her ability to lead people in worship has been praised by numerous fans, who will cherish her songs for years to come.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
