Luo gospel music artist Florence Roberts has passed away after a brief illness, reports confirm.
Kenyan Gospel community, fans mourn the death of Florence Robert
The late Florence Robert
The sad news was announced by fellow singer Wuod Fibi on his Facebook account.
"A general has rested! This one is so sad. Rest well, my sister Florence Roberts; your songs will forever be a blessing to many generations to come," he wrote.
Roberts, renowned for worship anthems like 'Kik Ikala,' touched the hearts of many with her music. Her ability to lead people in worship has been praised by numerous fans, who will cherish her songs for years to come.
