Kenyan TikToker dies shortly after launching online TV

His untimely death has left his fans and followers mourning the loss of his unique talent and creativity.

Oluoch Jamjengo passes away

The news of Oliech Jamjengo's passing shocked many, especially those who followed his journey in the digital space.

Luo radio presenter Jiji Jabritish shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, February 14, leaving fans in mourning.

According to a close source, Brenham Muga William, Jamjengo had been battling a brain tumour.

The diagnosis came just days after the launch of Jamjengo TV. Initially admitted to Jalaram Hospital in Kisumu, Jamjengo was later transferred to Kenyatta Hospital for further treatment.

Despite the efforts to save him, Jamjengo succumbed to his illness, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by many.

The legacy of Oliech Jamjengo

Born Gordon Onyango Oliech, Oliech gained popularity through his hilarious videos on TikTok.

With his uncanny impersonations of famous media personalities, he amassed thousands of fans who appreciated his humour and wit.

His ability to entertain and engage audiences made him a beloved figure in the online community.

Beyond his comedic talent, Jamjengo had a deep passion for journalism and social issues. He envisioned using his platform to address important topics and create original content that reflected his unique perspective.

In November 2023, he realized this vision by launching his own online TV channel, Jamjengo TV, where he aimed to produce insightful and thought-provoking content.

Tributes pour in for Oluoch Jamjengo

In the wake of his passing, tributes and condolences have flooded social media platforms. Fans, friends, and fellow content creators have expressed their sadness and shared fond memories of Jamjengo.