Lupita Nyong'o pays heartfelt tribute to late Chadwick Boseman

The Kenyan-Mexican actress penned a heartwarming note to him in her Instagram post, recalling how painful the news of Chadwick's death was to her. In remembrance of him, she posted a black and white picture of the actor smiling in an airport in Korea, taken in 2018.

Providing background on the picture she said, "Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman's death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again. This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy."

She provided comfort to those grieving with kind words, reminding everyone that he would always be remembered fondly.

Lupita said, "Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts."

Pulse Live Kenya

The Da 5 bloods actor died in 2020 following a four-year battle with Colon cancer making Monday, August 28, 2023, the third anniversary of his death. on that day, Chadwick's co-stars, fellow celebrities, and fans took to their social media in remembrance of him. Back then, the news of his passing stunned Hollywood and the world at large. This was especially because most were unaware that he was terminally ill as he was still starring in movies during that time frame

He was most popularly known for his stellar acting as Tchalla in the movie Black Panther and the Marvel movie series, but also starred in other impactful movies like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

