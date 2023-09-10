The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Lynet Okumu

Abel Mutua recounts how a househelp saved him when he fainted naked in the bathroom

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua
Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Award-winning scriptwriter and actor Abel Mutua recently shared a personal story of determination and dedication.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, on September 6, Abel revealed a moment when he fainted in the bathroom, an incident that occurred due to overworking himself.

At the time, he had just become a father and felt a strong responsibility to provide for his family, pushing himself to the limits.

“I fainted in the bathroom naked, with only the house help in the house. She was the only one home so she had to help me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had overworked myself coz I had just gotten my first child. I had the fear of, My kid is here I can’t give them excuses, you have to provide," he said.

Abel Mutua poses next to his Mercedes Benz E250
Abel Mutua poses next to his Mercedes Benz E250 Abel Mutua poses next to his Mercedes Benz E250 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua speaks on his difficult childhood

Mutua also shared intriguing insights about his time on Citizen TV's Tahidi High and the increase in his salary that came as a pleasant surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutua reminisced about the early days when the 'Tahidi High' cast received a modest payment of Sh3,000 per episode.

During this initial phase, the boss, SK Macharia, stumbled upon their payroll and was astonished by the meager earnings of the show's talented actors.

"We used to earn Sh3,000 during the first year. Then when the show was big, the boss SK Macharia came across our payroll. He was shocked after realising superstars were being paid Sh3K," Mutua revealed.

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua
Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to hack it in the filmmaking industry: Lessons from Phil Director & Abel Mutua

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the boss's discovery, Macharia decided to rectify the situation. Recognising the immense popularity of 'Tahidi High,' he ordered that the actors' salaries be significantly increased.

"He ordered the salary to be reviewed. The salary was tripled from Sh3K to Sh9K, plus an extra Sh1K to take care of things like uniforms and shoes. So from season 8, we were earning Sh10K per episode," Mutua explained.

Mutua also highlightedthat he wore multiple hats during his time on the show.

He not only acted but also worked as a scriptwriter and a camera operator. Scriptwriting earned him Sh15,000 per episode, while the camera operator role brought in Sh7,000 per episode.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abel Mutua and Phil Director
Abel Mutua and Phil Director Abel Mutua and Phil Director Pulse Live Kenya

During the podcast, Mutua also delved into his enduring friendship with fellow actor Phillip Karanja, which dates back to their college days.

He revealed that their paths were closely intertwined from the beginning of their careers.

“We reported to college the same day, later became roommates, got picked for 'Tahidi High' the same day, and got employed as crew at Citizen TV the same day. We also stayed in the same house in Pangani,” he recalled.

'Tahidi High' featured a star-studded cast, including Abel Mutua as Freddie, Phillip Karanja as Johnny, Sarah Hassan as Tanya, and Dennis Mugo as OJ, among others.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Wahu Kagwi's wedding eve confession: A tale of tears, anxiety & sleeping pills

Wahu Kagwi's wedding eve confession: A tale of tears, anxiety & sleeping pills

Elsa Majimbo flaunts expensive gifts she received from Beyoncé

Elsa Majimbo flaunts expensive gifts she received from Beyoncé

Getting to this point is a miracle - DJ Krowbar shares update on wife's health

Getting to this point is a miracle - DJ Krowbar shares update on wife's health

End of an era: Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso passes away

End of an era: Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso passes away

Karen Nyamu & Samidoh heat up stage with passionate dance moves in Australia [Video]

Karen Nyamu & Samidoh heat up stage with passionate dance moves in Australia [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

#UhondoMtaani: Yvette Obura's take on 2nd child with Bahati, Matubia throws shade at Blessing & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Yvette Obura's take on 2nd child with Bahati, Matubia throws shade at Blessing & other stories

Azeezah, who joined NRG after trying for 4 years, leaves for greener pastures

Azeezah, who joined NRG after trying for 4 years, leaves for greener pastures

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding

Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee

Citizen TV presenter Fred Machoka unable to hold his tears on his 70th birthday celebrations

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Bongo Flava stars Rayvanny and Zuchu

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival