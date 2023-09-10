How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, on September 6, Abel revealed a moment when he fainted in the bathroom, an incident that occurred due to overworking himself.

At the time, he had just become a father and felt a strong responsibility to provide for his family, pushing himself to the limits.

“I fainted in the bathroom naked, with only the house help in the house. She was the only one home so she had to help me.

“I had overworked myself coz I had just gotten my first child. I had the fear of, My kid is here I can’t give them excuses, you have to provide," he said.

Abel Mutua poses next to his Mercedes Benz E250 Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua also shared intriguing insights about his time on Citizen TV's Tahidi High and the increase in his salary that came as a pleasant surprise.

Abel Mutua - SK Macharia tripled our salary

Mutua reminisced about the early days when the 'Tahidi High' cast received a modest payment of Sh3,000 per episode.

During this initial phase, the boss, SK Macharia, stumbled upon their payroll and was astonished by the meager earnings of the show's talented actors.

"We used to earn Sh3,000 during the first year. Then when the show was big, the boss SK Macharia came across our payroll. He was shocked after realising superstars were being paid Sh3K," Mutua revealed.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the boss's discovery, Macharia decided to rectify the situation. Recognising the immense popularity of 'Tahidi High,' he ordered that the actors' salaries be significantly increased.

"He ordered the salary to be reviewed. The salary was tripled from Sh3K to Sh9K, plus an extra Sh1K to take care of things like uniforms and shoes. So from season 8, we were earning Sh10K per episode," Mutua explained.

Different hats that Abel Mutua wore on Tahidi High show

Mutua also highlightedthat he wore multiple hats during his time on the show.

He not only acted but also worked as a scriptwriter and a camera operator. Scriptwriting earned him Sh15,000 per episode, while the camera operator role brought in Sh7,000 per episode.

Abel Mutua and Phil Director Pulse Live Kenya

During the podcast, Mutua also delved into his enduring friendship with fellow actor Phillip Karanja, which dates back to their college days.

He revealed that their paths were closely intertwined from the beginning of their careers.

“We reported to college the same day, later became roommates, got picked for 'Tahidi High' the same day, and got employed as crew at Citizen TV the same day. We also stayed in the same house in Pangani,” he recalled.