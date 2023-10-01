Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Mutua’s completely sold-out performance went down on Saturday with the actor thanking his fans for the massive love and support.

The emotional moment when Mumbua broke into tears as she watched her father’s show was captured in a video which the content creator shared online.

"He has already succeeded," Mumbua said, overcome by emotions in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mkurugenzi, as he is famously known, shared the video noting that it was a dream to achieve such a feat.

"When the most important person in the household approves of your madness then mambo iko tu sawa. Last night was a dream guys!!! God really showed off through us." He wrote.

Fans who did not attend the show even after moving to a larger venue that was filled to capacity can stream it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wakurugenzi!!! Even after moving to a bigger venue Nasikia wengi wenu mmekosa tikiti. Kilio chenu tumekisikia. Whether you’re within the country ama in the Diaspora, You can now enjoy the show from the comfort of your space. The show will be streaming on Mkurugenzi.live today from 6 pm. The link is only 200 bob and the payment details are on the site. See you then!" He added.

Reactions online

Fans, family and friends as well as celebrities trooped to give their take, congratulating Mutua for the feat as sampled in the comments below.

Judynyawira: You did us so proud Baba Mumbus!

phil_director: This is everything 🙌🙌🙌

ADVERTISEMENT

pika_na_raych: Aaaaaw number 1 fun 👏👏👏👏

_kenny.ke: Mkurugenzi ni wave,movement sijui tuseme ni cult pia😂Jana iliweza sana!!

mercymutisya_writes: This is the sweetest thing on the internet today 🔥

blessednjugush: 😢😢😢😢I came here to hate but sasa nianze wapi🙌🙌🙌🙌