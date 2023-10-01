The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Charles Ouma

Abel Mutua's daughte, Mumbua was overcome by emotions while watching his father's success and another feat in his career.

Abel Mutua
Abel Mutua

Award-winning scriptwriter and actor Abel Mutua’s daughter, Mumbua Mutua was moved to tears following his father’s success at the second edition of "The Jyuuce Party."

Recommended articles

Mutua’s completely sold-out performance went down on Saturday with the actor thanking his fans for the massive love and support.

The emotional moment when Mumbua broke into tears as she watched her father’s show was captured in a video which the content creator shared online.

"He has already succeeded," Mumbua said, overcome by emotions in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mkurugenzi, as he is famously known, shared the video noting that it was a dream to achieve such a feat.

"When the most important person in the household approves of your madness then mambo iko tu sawa. Last night was a dream guys!!! God really showed off through us." He wrote.

READ: How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Fans who did not attend the show even after moving to a larger venue that was filled to capacity can stream it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wakurugenzi!!! Even after moving to a bigger venue Nasikia wengi wenu mmekosa tikiti. Kilio chenu tumekisikia. Whether you’re within the country ama in the Diaspora, You can now enjoy the show from the comfort of your space. The show will be streaming on Mkurugenzi.live today from 6 pm. The link is only 200 bob and the payment details are on the site. See you then!" He added.

Reactions online

Fans, family and friends as well as celebrities trooped to give their take, congratulating Mutua for the feat as sampled in the comments below.

Judynyawira: You did us so proud Baba Mumbus!

phil_director: This is everything 🙌🙌🙌

ADVERTISEMENT

pika_na_raych: Aaaaaw number 1 fun 👏👏👏👏

_kenny.ke: Mkurugenzi ni wave,movement sijui tuseme ni cult pia😂Jana iliweza sana!!

mercymutisya_writes: This is the sweetest thing on the internet today 🔥

blessednjugush: 😢😢😢😢I came here to hate but sasa nianze wapi🙌🙌🙌🙌

that_girl_gloh: Now this is truly the fuel to your grind❤❤

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

Jalango's leadership plan for Lang'ata as he embarks on a 6-week recovery journey

Jalango's leadership plan for Lang'ata as he embarks on a 6-week recovery journey

Zuchu whisked to safety after being hit with an object while performing on stage

Zuchu whisked to safety after being hit with an object while performing on stage

I wish I stayed - Flaqo's ex-girlfriend confesses regret on parting ways with him

I wish I stayed - Flaqo's ex-girlfriend confesses regret on parting ways with him

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski thrill fans at electrifying concert in Nairobi

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski thrill fans at electrifying concert in Nairobi

4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder

4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster turned victim - Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries