Zuchu’s message to Diamond as Mama Dangote sets standards for daughter-in-law

From his girlfriend, Zuchu, to his mother, Mama Dangote, the Bongo star was celebrated by family, friends, and fans.

However, it was Mama Dangote’s special wish for her son that has caught the attention of many – her hope that he finds a wife.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Mama Dangote's special birthday wish for son Diamond

While celebrating her son’s birthday, Mama Dangote revealed her sincere prayer for Diamond: that he finds a wife.

The mother of three expressed her heartfelt wish that Diamond would settle down and find a life partner who complements him.

When asked if she had specific qualities in mind for her son's future wife, she clarified that she didn’t set criteria as it was for Diamond to choose. However, she did outline the key qualities she believes are fundamental for a future daughter-in-law.

Mama Dangote Pulse Live Kenya

Qualities Mama Dangote hopes for in Dimaond's wife

Mama Dangote emphasised that she would prefer a daughter-in-law who fosters unity and not division within the family.

Her ideal daughter-in-law is one who is supportive of family gatherings and connections, rather than someone who tries to isolate the family.

She cautioned against a woman with ulterior motives, stressing that the future wife should not have an interest in Diamond only for his wealth.

"Nachomwombea Mungu amjalie salama aoe tu. Hivo vigezo anavijua yeye kwa sababu mimi siwezi kujua vigezo vyao... nachotaka mimi ni mtu wa dini, anayejua familia. Asiwe mnafiki. Ana mapenzi na familia. Siyo mtu anayetaka kudmdhibiti mumeo kwangu. Awe mkwe mwenye kupenda familia kuktanisha familia iwe pamoja. Siyo wa kutenganisha familia. Asije kwangu kimalengo kwa sababu yeye anajulikana Naseebu katoka umaskinini. sasa asije yeye aje atake asile na sisi maskini mwenzio ati ale yeye pekee yake. Hiyo hapana. Mimi mwenyewe simtaki," she said.

Mama Dangote Pulse Live Kenya

Mama Dangote concluded by saying that she hopes for a relationship that encourages faith, family, and community support. She wishes for Diamond to continue helping others, including his workers and the community, and remain faithful in his religious practice.

"Hata yeye Naseebu hamtaki. na najua kabisa kila mwanamke akimpata anamwambia nipende mii na familia yangu, siyo mimi na mali yangu. Uhusiano kama huo namwomba Mungu amjalie aendelee kama alivo. Aendelee kusaidida familia zingine kama wafanyikazi wake, jamii. Na kama ni wa dini ta kuswali aendelee kuswali," she said.

Zuchu celebrates Diamond on Boyfriend's Day

A day after Mama Dangote shared her sentiments, Zuchu took to her TikTok on September 3 to celebrate her boyfriend. Posting on her backup account, Zuchu Music, she shared a a video with a special message appreciating Diamond on this special day.

The message read, "Hello my prince, I just wanna tell you that you have a crazy girlfriend. Why am I crazy? Because I can love you forever."

Fans congratulated the couple and wished them all the best.

Zuchu’s questions Diamond about marriage

Mama Dangote’s comments came just a few days after Zuchu, Diamond’s girlfriend, publicly asked when he planned to marry her. Zuchu’s question has left fans wondering if wedding bells could be in the near future.

Zuchu, who confirmed her relationship with Diamond in November 2022, ended months of speculation and denial. Since revealing their romantic involvement, the couple has openly shared their love on social media, frequently posting intimate photos and videos together.

However, Diamond has remained cautious about disclosing any plans for marriage. While he has expressed his love for Zuchu, he has been silent on any commitment to taking their relationship to the next level.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Will Diamond marry Zuchu?

Zuchu’s onstage question to Diamond has sparked curiosity among fans, leading many to wonder how the singer will respond.

