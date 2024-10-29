Mammito sheds light on celibacy journey after fans probe about 'Mbugua', her toy

Mammito, who fans have noted has slowed down on her content lately, shared that this decision has brought her significant personal benefits.

She explained how choosing celibacy has given her a sense of grounding and clarity, which she values greatly.

“I have been celibate this year, and that has really centred me. Being able to connect with my higher self is such a beautiful journey,” Mammito said, shedding light on the inner peace she has found through this experience.

Mixed reactions from fans

Following Mammito’s announcement, reactions from fans have been mixed. While many applauded her decision and wished her well, others were sceptical about her celibacy claims.

Some fans questioned the authenticity of her statement, suggesting that even if she had chosen celibacy, she might be using other means to satisfy herself.

Mammito did not shy away from addressing these assumptions. She responded firmly to clarify her stance, revealing that she has not been using any external means for pleasure.

“For those asking, I have not been using my fingers, neither have I used Mbugua, my vibrator.” she said.

Other celebrities on celibacy path

Mammito’s revelation places her alongside several other Kenyan celebrities who have opened up about their own celibacy journeys.

Other notable Kenyan celebrities who have either embraced celibacy or spoken about their celibate periods include Sam West, Stevo Simple Boy, Robert Burale, Anerlisa Muigai and Willy Paul.

Why people choose celibacy

People choose celibacy for a variety of personal, cultural, and religious reasons. Here are some common motivations:

Religious or spiritual beliefs: Many people practice celibacy as part of religious vows or spiritual commitments. For instance, priests, monks, and nuns in some faiths take vows of celibacy to dedicate themselves to a life of service and spiritual growth. Personal development: Some choose celibacy to focus on self-improvement, personal goals, or mental well-being. It can be a way to prioritize career, education, or other ambitions without the distractions of romantic or sexual relationships. Healing and recovery: Following a breakup, trauma, or other life events, individuals might become celibate to heal emotionally and mentally before considering new relationships. Moral or cultural values: In certain cultures or families, there may be strong beliefs around abstaining from sexual relations outside of marriage or long-term commitment, which can lead individuals to adopt celibacy. Health and safety reasons: For some, celibacy can be a way to avoid risks related to sexual health or to manage certain health conditions. Philosophical beliefs: Some people view celibacy as a path to greater personal freedom, discipline, and emotional clarity, finding that it helps them maintain balance and independence.