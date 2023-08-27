The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Lynet Okumu

Rumors are swirling around that Marjorie Harvey, the wife of Steve Harvey, has reportedly filed for divorce and is allegedly demanding half of his wealth.

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey
Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Popular TV host Steve Harvey has become a household name, recognised not only for his comedic talents but also for his vibrant personality.

Recommended articles

However, behind this larger-than-life figure stands Marjorie Elaine Harvey, the woman who has been by his side through thick and thin.

Her fashion choices have earned her the status of a fashion icon and a role model for many admirers seeking fashion inspiration.

Steve Harvey X Marjorie Harvey
Steve Harvey X Marjorie Harvey Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Marjorie Elaine Harvey, born on October 10, 1964, in the United States of America, is a woman of many facets.

She grew up with a close bond with her parents, particularly her mother, Doris Bridges, who is a prominent presence in her life.

This close-knit relationship has been evident in the pictures she frequently shares on social media.

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey
Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She pursued higher education at the University of Memphis, but her academic journey took a different path as she dropped out for reasons not disclosed.

Marjorie Harvey is a woman of many talents, serving as an entrepreneur, fashion blogger, and philanthropist.

Her entrance into the world of fashion blogging began with the creation of 'The Lady Loves Couture' in 2007, a platform that showcases her fashion sense and industry insights.

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey
Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through Marjorie Harvey's Closet, an online shopping site that caters to those seeking to emulate her signature style.

Beyond fashion and business, she co-founded the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Marjorie's journey to finding enduring love was marked by challenges. She experienced two prior marriages before crossing paths with Steve Harvey.

Her first marriage to Jim Townsend ended after five years due to his imprisonment. He received a pardon from President Obama in 2017 after serving 26 years in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Harvey and wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey
Steve Harvey and wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey Pulse Live Kenya

Marjorie's second marriage, to Darnell Woods, similarly faced tumultuous circumstances. Woods, like her first husband, was involved in the drug trade and faced imprisonment.

Marjorie Elaine Harvey's life took a new trajectory when her path crossed with Steve Harvey's at the famous Memphis Comedy Club in the 1990s.

Despite both being in other relationships at the time, their connection was undeniable. However, their love story truly unfolded in 2005, when Steve was going through a challenging phase following his separation from Mary Shackelford.

ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey
Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey Pulse Live Kenya

In 2007, Marjorie and Steve exchanged vows. Steve's unconditional love extended to Marjorie's three children from her previous marriage - Morgan, Jason, and Lori - whom he later adopted.

Steve Harvey on the other hand, has four more children form his previous marriages;Brandi, Karli, Broderick, and Wynton.

Recently, speculation about the couple's marriage has created a stir. According to reports by GHPage website, Marjorie filed for divorce and was seeking $200 million in the settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unverified report also alleged that Marjorie had been involved with Steve's bodyguard.

Steve Harvey & wife Marjorie Harvey
Steve Harvey & wife Marjorie Harvey Pulse Live Kenya

However, neither Steve nor Marjorie has officially addressed these claims. Notably, a close friend of Steve, Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko, debunked the divorce rumors, posting a picture alongside Steve and Marjorie, along with his wife Regina Daniels, and describing the reports as 'fake news.'

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news