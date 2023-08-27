Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

However, behind this larger-than-life figure stands Marjorie Elaine Harvey, the woman who has been by his side through thick and thin.

Her fashion choices have earned her the status of a fashion icon and a role model for many admirers seeking fashion inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Marjorie Harvey's background & education

Marjorie Elaine Harvey, born on October 10, 1964, in the United States of America, is a woman of many facets.

She grew up with a close bond with her parents, particularly her mother, Doris Bridges, who is a prominent presence in her life.

This close-knit relationship has been evident in the pictures she frequently shares on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She pursued higher education at the University of Memphis, but her academic journey took a different path as she dropped out for reasons not disclosed.

Marjorie Harvey's career

Marjorie Harvey is a woman of many talents, serving as an entrepreneur, fashion blogger, and philanthropist.

Her entrance into the world of fashion blogging began with the creation of 'The Lady Loves Couture' in 2007, a platform that showcases her fashion sense and industry insights.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through Marjorie Harvey's Closet, an online shopping site that caters to those seeking to emulate her signature style.

Beyond fashion and business, she co-founded the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Marjorie Harvey's past relationships

Marjorie's journey to finding enduring love was marked by challenges. She experienced two prior marriages before crossing paths with Steve Harvey.

Her first marriage to Jim Townsend ended after five years due to his imprisonment. He received a pardon from President Obama in 2017 after serving 26 years in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Marjorie's second marriage, to Darnell Woods, similarly faced tumultuous circumstances. Woods, like her first husband, was involved in the drug trade and faced imprisonment.

Marjorie ties the knot with Steve Harvey

Marjorie Elaine Harvey's life took a new trajectory when her path crossed with Steve Harvey's at the famous Memphis Comedy Club in the 1990s.

Despite both being in other relationships at the time, their connection was undeniable. However, their love story truly unfolded in 2005, when Steve was going through a challenging phase following his separation from Mary Shackelford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In 2007, Marjorie and Steve exchanged vows. Steve's unconditional love extended to Marjorie's three children from her previous marriage - Morgan, Jason, and Lori - whom he later adopted.

Steve Harvey on the other hand, has four more children form his previous marriages;Brandi, Karli, Broderick, and Wynton.

Steve Harvey & wife divorcing?

Recently, speculation about the couple's marriage has created a stir. According to reports by GHPage website, Marjorie filed for divorce and was seeking $200 million in the settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unverified report also alleged that Marjorie had been involved with Steve's bodyguard.

Pulse Live Kenya