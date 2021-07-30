"Marriage is a scam" - DJ Crème says as couple unfollows each other, deletes photos together

Taking to his Instagram page to express his frustrations, the entertainer wrote “Marriage is a scam, let nobody lie to you!”

The reports were further fuelled after the two unfollowed each other and deleted photos of each other from their Instagram pages.

Creme also changed his Instagram bio from “DJ, dad and husband” to “CEO Esko Life Clothing”.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also pulled down a post in which he had professed his love to her after proposing.

Crème had mentioned that it took him 14 years to propose to his best friend and mother to his kids. The two share two kids namely Zawadi and Jamari.

“It took me 14 Years..14 Loong Years to ask my Best Friend, My confidant, Mother to my kids, My Forever Person to Marry Me💕💕💕💕 I Know I’ve stressed you out so many times @deekingsky but My Heart and All I got belongs to you. I wanna Love you forever” shared DJ Crème De La Crème.

Creme claimed in an interview with a local publication four months ago that his wife had a difficult time relocating to Kericho after spending her whole life in Nairobi.

“My wife couldn’t believe we were actually moving, but this was important if we were to manage life through the hard times.