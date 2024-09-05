Marya Okoth confirms breakup with comedian YY [Statement]

The news, shared via a statement, conveyed that the couple, that had been in a long-term relationship, made the difficult decision due to "unavoidable circumstances."

The couple expressed their sadness over the split and took the opportunity to thank their supporters for the love and encouragement they received throughout their union.

"Thank you for your love and support through our union. We expect individual privacy from each one of you," the statement reads.

While the announcement did not specify the details behind the separation, it emphasised the couple's request for privacy as they navigate this challenging time.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

Who Is Comedian YY?

YY, whose real name is Oliver Otieno, is a well-known comedian in the Kenyan entertainment scene, celebrated for his humorous skits and social media content.

He has gained a significant following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where he regularly shares comedic videos and engages with fans.

YY’s career in comedy began in earnest after making waves on the popular Kenyan comedy show Churchill Show.

His witty, relatable content quickly earned him a spot as one of the top names in Kenyan comedy.

Pulse Live Kenya

Who is Marya Okoth?

Marya Okoth, also known as Maryann, is a 23-year-old Kenyan actress recognized for her role as a receptionist in the popular YouTube series A Nurse Toto.

She has gained significant attention for her performance in the series, which has contributed to her rising fame in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

The couple made headlines when they moved in together shortly after their first date and recently welcomed their daughter, Circe.

Marya Okoth is also an interior designer, having studied at Kenyatta University.

Pulse Live Kenya