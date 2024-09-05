The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marya Okoth confirms breakup with comedian YY [Statement]

Denis Mwangi

Celebrity love birds YY and Marya Okoth have broken up after about five years

Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth,
Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth,

Renowned comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth, have officially parted ways.

Recommended articles

The news, shared via a statement, conveyed that the couple, that had been in a long-term relationship, made the difficult decision due to "unavoidable circumstances."

The couple expressed their sadness over the split and took the opportunity to thank their supporters for the love and encouragement they received throughout their union.

"Thank you for your love and support through our union. We expect individual privacy from each one of you," the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the announcement did not specify the details behind the separation, it emphasised the couple's request for privacy as they navigate this challenging time.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

YY, whose real name is Oliver Otieno, is a well-known comedian in the Kenyan entertainment scene, celebrated for his humorous skits and social media content.

He has gained a significant following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where he regularly shares comedic videos and engages with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

YY’s career in comedy began in earnest after making waves on the popular Kenyan comedy show Churchill Show.

His witty, relatable content quickly earned him a spot as one of the top names in Kenyan comedy.

YY Comedian
YY Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

Marya Okoth, also known as Maryann, is a 23-year-old Kenyan actress recognized for her role as a receptionist in the popular YouTube series A Nurse Toto.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has gained significant attention for her performance in the series, which has contributed to her rising fame in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

The couple made headlines when they moved in together shortly after their first date and recently welcomed their daughter, Circe.

Marya Okoth is also an interior designer, having studied at Kenyatta University.

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
Marya Okoth announces break with comedian YY
Marya Okoth announces break with comedian YY Marya Okoth announces break with comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Marya Okoth confirms breakup with comedian YY [Statement]

Marya Okoth confirms breakup with comedian YY [Statement]

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire dies in Turkey

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire dies in Turkey

Learn from these 3 people or end up like them - Jalang'o cautions Gen Z Goliath

Learn from these 3 people or end up like them - Jalang'o cautions Gen Z Goliath

Owners of companies Pritty Vishy is set to work with

Owners of companies Pritty Vishy is set to work with

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments

Biography of Muthee Kiengei: Education, family, marriages, kids & rise to fame

Biography of Muthee Kiengei: Education, family, marriages, kids & rise to fame

Generous acts by Nairobi biker that have left online community smiling [Videos]

Generous acts by Nairobi biker that have left online community smiling [Videos]

Juma Jux follows ex Vanessa Mdee's footsteps, finds a bride in Nigeria

Juma Jux follows ex Vanessa Mdee's footsteps, finds a bride in Nigeria

Sabina Chege faces backlash for allegedly upstaging Felicity at Thee Pluto's party

Sabina Chege faces backlash for allegedly upstaging Felicity at Thee Pluto's party

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

Pritty Vishy and Muthee Kiengei

I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

Ex-Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

Omosh Kizangila talks about his life in Christ & upcoming Mwea film project

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments