RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marya Okoth's mum amuses fans after labelling Nyako & Trisha vienyeji TikTokers

Lynet Okumu

Comedian YY's mother-in-law has captured the attention of netizens with her amusing take on the Kenyan TikTok community.

A screengrab of actress Marya Okoth and her mother ( Instagram)
A screengrab of actress Marya Okoth and her mother ( Instagram)

Recommended articles

In a video shared on her daughter Marya Akoth's Instagram, she offered her unique perspective on the categorisation of TikTokers, sparking laughter among viewers.

In the video, Comedian YY's mother-in-law humorously outlined the perceived hierarchy within the Kenyan TikTok community, dividing TikTokers into two distinct categories: 'cool kids' and 'vienyejis.'

With her daughter Marya Akoth listening with amusement, she named several influencers she believed fell into each category, demonstrating an unexpected familiarity with Gen-Z influencers.

According to her, the 'vienyejis' are led by popular TikToker Nyako, with Trisha and Prince Mwiti also falling into this category. On the other hand, the 'cool kids' include Azziad, Ajib, Hannah Benta, and Baba T.

"TikTokers wamegawa, kuna vienyeji na cool kids. Vienyeji wanaongozwa na nyako. Nyako ako kwa hiyo team, Trisha ako kwa hiyo team...Prince Mwiti," she said.

She playfully attributes Trisha's inclusion in the 'vienyeji' category to her close association with the group, despite her initial classification as a 'cool kid.'

"Hiyo team ingine iko na Azziad, Ajib, Hannah Benta, Baba T. Trisha alikuwa akuwe kwa cool kids lakini juu anachill sana na hao mavienyeji..." she said laughing.

Marya Akoth, YY's wife, adds to the hilarity by humorously captioning the video, suggesting that TikTok is causing her parents to become immersed in the world of Gen-Z influencers.

She jokingly distances herself from her mother's TikTok knowledge, indicating that she's not the one exposing her mother to these trends.

"TikTok itatumalizia wazazi. Serikali saidia and funny thing, sikuangi na yeye so I am not the one who shows her these things," she wrote.

The humorous conversation between Marya Akoth and her mother quickly garnered attention from netizens, who flooded the comment section with equally witty responses.

Many found YY's mother-in-law's knowledge of TikTokers to be both surprising and entertaining, adding to the overall amusement generated by the video.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
