Massawe Jappani excites fans sharing adorable pictures with daughter (Photos)

Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Jappani has thrilled her fans after sharing adorable pictures with her daughter.
The seasoned Swahili presenter shared the pictures captioning, “Soraaaaaaya😘😘😘This child of mine😍#raisingdaughters”
The mother of 3 is married to media personality Tom Japanni who is also in the radio industry.
The two met in 2002 while working for a local radio station, Baraka FM which is situated at the Coast.
At the time, Tom was a presenter at the breakfast show while Massawe was an intern producer.
The relationship was not a romantic one up until Tom left the station to join BBC World Service, in 2004.
The two currently work for competing radio stations with Massawe as a presenter at Radio Jambo while Tom is the head at Radio Maisha.
The couple have 3 girls together.
