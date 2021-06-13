The seasoned Swahili presenter shared the pictures captioning, “Soraaaaaaya😘😘😘This child of mine😍#raisingdaughters”

Massawe Jappani excites fans sharing adorable pictures with daughter (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Massawe Jappani excites fans sharing adorable pictures with daughter (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Massawe Jappani excites fans sharing adorable pictures with daughter (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Fan Reaction

Katenkenya: “You look adorable😍❤️”

Iam_monchy: “Uyo binti kwani mdogo wa zuchu😮”

Jossie8492: “Alaaaaaw 😍😍😍she is sooo adorable”

Missnalianya: “Goodness. She's all grown and soo pretty 🔥”

Bonny_maruti: “And you look so together kwa the eyes”

Jannieokinyo :”Awww! She's so adorable😍😍😍”

Chris_kyallo: “You forgot to mention #Bruno 🔥😍”

_masibos: “She's beutyfull just like you 😍”

Sarmil_junior: “Mfano hai of a fruit doesn't fall far from the tree....sura yake MashaAllah❤️❤️❤️”

Massawe Jappani excites fans sharing adorable pictures with daughter (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of 3 is married to media personality Tom Japanni who is also in the radio industry.

The two met in 2002 while working for a local radio station, Baraka FM which is situated at the Coast.

At the time, Tom was a presenter at the breakfast show while Massawe was an intern producer.

The relationship was not a romantic one up until Tom left the station to join BBC World Service, in 2004.

The two currently work for competing radio stations with Massawe as a presenter at Radio Jambo while Tom is the head at Radio Maisha.