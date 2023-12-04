Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

Speaking to 2mbili TV, the sheng rapping sensation expressed appreciation for Jacky's confession, admitting he was flattered by the revelation.

Despite not having met in person, Smady revealed that he is in contact with Jacky online and is open to the idea of a face-to-face meeting.

"Nliskia tifi, uyu ni mrembo nimeishi kuona kwa mbulu sikuwa najua kuna siku anaeza like bad man, na pia mm nko ready unajua ni mrembo amejituma sisi hubanja tu mneti but si unajua kitu poa hikujagi siaka.

"[I felt great. She is a beautiful lady I've seen on TV, and I never expected she would express interest in me. I am ready to meet her. You know she's a very hardworking lady. We talk on social media, but we are yet to meet physically. Good things take time]," Smady shared.

Jacky Vike during an interview on Obinna TV revealed that her celebrity crush is the Mbogi Genje rapper, which came as a surprise to many.

Smady Tings distances himself from allegations of motorbike theft

The conversation didn't solely revolve around matters of the heart. Smady Tings also addressed recent accusations alongside fellow Mbogi Genje member Guzman, relating to the alleged theft of a motorbike in the Kayole area.

Dismissing the claims as baseless, Smady asserted that jealous individuals were attempting to tarnish his name.

He clarified that the bike owner had left the vehicle unattended, and when it went missing, unfounded accusations were hurled their way, accompanied by a physical assault.

Smady questioned the logic of blaming others for personal assets left unsecured.

"How can you leave your bike along the road, follow me to my friend's house, and later find your property gone?

"After reporting the case to the police, instead of letting them handle their investigations, you prefer using violence to attack people just because you're suspicious of them without concrete evidence. This is the true definition of assault," he emphasised.

