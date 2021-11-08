RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Mbogi Genje group lands first radio job

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan music group Mbogi Genje has landed its first radio deal in which the trio, Militan, Smadytings and Guzman Teddy will be hosting their own show.

Mbogi Genje
Mbogi Genje

The Mbogi Genje crew has joined Icon Radio, online audio-visual radio, and are scheduled to debut on November 12.

Recommended articles

Icon Radio KE is proud to announce that it will be working with Mbogi Genge – sheng masters as presenters on the online audio-visual radio", read a statement from the station.

They will be hosting an interesting, engaging hard-core sheng show called ‘Run It Up’ where

they will be discussing a wide range of topics, including music, the entertainment scene, and their lifestyles.

They will also be offering their audience a chance to listen to the best of fresh Caribbean flavour music as well as hits from the local scene.

The show will premiere on Icon Radio KE on November 12 2021 and will be airing every Friday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Mbogi Genje shot to the limelight through their hit songs Ngumi Mbwegze and Kidungi which featured heavy use of the sheng language.

Many Kenyans were impressed by the trio’s mastery of sheng, with a section of them left confused by the meaning of the words.

The group also caught the attention of Siaya Senator James Orengo who took to social media to acknowledge the artists.

Senator James Orengo with the Mbogi Genje group
Senator James Orengo with the Mbogi Genje group Pulse Live Kenya

Am currently in Ndakaini, Murang'a County for the Skiza thanksgiving ceremony, I quickly remember this group of young Kenyans Mbogi Genje, who are doing a wonderful job.

Their latest hit featuring Khaligraph titled Warena is greatly artistic. Music made in Kenya,” he tweeted in July 2021.

Having received recognition from the rarest source, the popular boy trio expressed appreciation to the senior counsel for supporting their craft.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mbogi Genje group lands first radio job

Mbogi Genje group lands first radio job

Bahati’s male friend surprises Diana Marua with gifts worth Sh300K [Video]

Bahati’s male friend surprises Diana Marua with gifts worth Sh300K [Video]

Singer Rema Namakula & Dr. hubby welcome bouncing baby girl [Photos]

Singer Rema Namakula & Dr. hubby welcome bouncing baby girl [Photos]

Musicians roast Eric Omondi after he attacked them

Musicians roast Eric Omondi after he attacked them

Bahati denies ever working with or stealing Eddie Butita's show

Bahati denies ever working with or stealing Eddie Butita's show

Bahati treats wife Diana Marua to a surprise birthday party [Video]

Bahati treats wife Diana Marua to a surprise birthday party [Video]

He would be a great President - Lillian Nganga on Alfred Mutua [SCREENSHOTS]

He would be a great President - Lillian Nganga on Alfred Mutua [SCREENSHOTS]

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Bien explains what his Sh50M deal means for Sol Generation and Sauti Sol future

Bien explains what his Sh50M deal means for Sol Generation and Sauti Sol future

Trending

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua, Yvette Obura, Alfred Mutua, Bien and Aaron Rimbui

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Dennis Itumbi