Mbogi Genje group lands first radio job

“Icon Radio KE is proud to announce that it will be working with Mbogi Genge – sheng masters as presenters on the online audio-visual radio", read a statement from the station.

They will be hosting an interesting, engaging hard-core sheng show called ‘Run It Up’ where

they will be discussing a wide range of topics, including music, the entertainment scene, and their lifestyles.

They will also be offering their audience a chance to listen to the best of fresh Caribbean flavour music as well as hits from the local scene.

The show will premiere on Icon Radio KE on November 12 2021 and will be airing every Friday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Mbogi Genje shot to the limelight through their hit songs Ngumi Mbwegze and Kidungi which featured heavy use of the sheng language.

Many Kenyans were impressed by the trio’s mastery of sheng, with a section of them left confused by the meaning of the words.

The group also caught the attention of Siaya Senator James Orengo who took to social media to acknowledge the artists.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Am currently in Ndakaini, Murang'a County for the Skiza thanksgiving ceremony, I quickly remember this group of young Kenyans Mbogi Genje, who are doing a wonderful job.

“Their latest hit featuring Khaligraph titled Warena is greatly artistic. Music made in Kenya,” he tweeted in July 2021.