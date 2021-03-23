Former Nation FM presenter and Gina Din Group Managing Director Lorna Irungu Macharia is set to be laid to rest on Tuesday in a private family function.

A statement seen by Pulse Live, indicates that Lorna’s interment will happen on March 23, 2021, in line with the Ministry of Health regulations that directs all burial ceremonies to be held within 72 hours.

The Macharia’s family went on to acknowledge that fact that Lorna was a darling to many, requesting for continued prayers at this difficult time.

Media Personality Lorna Irungu to be buried today, as celebrities continue to mourn her

Family Statement

“The Macharia Family are sad to announce the passing of Lorna Irungu Macharia on 22nd March 2021.

Lorna was the loving wife to Edwin Macharia and mother to Nancy Mumbi. She passed on at the Karen Hospital while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Lorna’s interment will be on 23rd March 2021 in a private family function. The family knows that Lorna is deeply loved by many and asks for continued prayers and request for privacy during this difficult time but also informs that a public virtual celebration of her life will be organized and details be communicated shortly. We loved you Lorna but the Lord loved you more” reads the Family statement.

Media Journey

Lorna rose to fame as a presenter in the Omo Pick a Box game show which aired on KBC.

She later hosted Club Kiboko on KTN between 1994 and 1999, while also producing a magazine show Maisha and the youth dialogue show dubbed Niaje. She also hosted State of The Nation at the then Nation FM.

Celebrities and Kenyans from all walks of life continued to mourn Lorna Irungu, with testimonies of how good and kind hearted she was.

Jalang’o

“Covid...Enough!! Enough!! 😭😭😭...

Rest in Peace @kuisan ....Lorna Irungu!

This was our meeting when you Trusted me with Mceeing president Obama event!”

Julie Gichuru

“I live my life everyday with passion, doing the things I love.” Lorna Irungu

Rest in peace dear Lorna, your spirit will live on 🙏💔

This is hard. Very hard. COVID-19 is unrelenting. So many have been lost. May the good and great Lord comfort those left behind. 🙏💔”

Sheila Mwanyigha

“A trailblazer.

A brilliant mind. A fierce warrior. Rest Now. #LornaIrungu”

Jua Cali

“I am really really saddened to hear the passing of Lorna Irungu. She is one who opened the Corporate doors for me.

Lorna Irungu gave me my 1st ever endorsement 'Motorolla Brand Ambassador'

Very Sad day today.

Rest with the Angels #RIP 😢😢😢😢😢”

Nameless

“💔💔💔... She lived a full life!🙏🏿 Painful news to hear! Shaken! You lived, you Inspired , you empowered #RestWellLorna😓 #StaysafeStaystrongfam💪🏾🙏🏿”

Mike Wachira

“Fam wah !!! Hii mwaka itatuonesha maneno”

Martha Karua

“I tried but it’s not possible to adequately eulogies Lorna . She was a phenomenon, a happening”

Gina Din

“Today I lost the smartest, kindest and strongest of friends. Lorna thank you for taking this journey with me. My family will miss you and words just aren't enough. Dance with the angels you beautiful soul. @edwin_macharia thank you for everything you were to her”.