Veteran presenter and Public Relations practitioner Lorna Irungu has passed on.

The Gina Din Group Managing Director died on Monday after what some reports indicate was complications from a Covid-19 infection.

Lorna rose to fame as a presenter in the Omo Pick a Box game show which aired on KBC.

She later hosted Club Kiboko on KTN between 1994 and 1999, while also producing a magazine show Maisha and the youth dialogue show dubbed Niaje. She also hosted State of The Nation at the then Nation FM.

Members of the media fraternity were hardest hit by the news of Lorna's death, expressing their shock and disbelief on line.

Lorna had battled Lupus, an autoimmune disease, for over 20 years. Undergoing a number of kidney transplants over the years.

She was survived by her husband Edwin Macharia and their daughter.