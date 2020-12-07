Over the years the world has been slow when it comes to consuming and accepting the East African Sound, something that has greatly affected the way our musicians compete on an international scale.

However, a number of people have put in work to ensure that this narrative is changed, and one those fighting and pushing East African music at all costs is Angela Kariuki popularly known as Camille Storm.

To ensure her mission is successful, Camille who is a Music Journalist established Camille & Co, an entertainment company that is dedicated at pushing East African music to greater heights.

Ms. Storm explains that Camille & Co is a record label and a creative boutique agency representing groundbreaking African music talent.

Prominent Names

Established in late 2018 by Camille who also doubles up as an entertainment consultant, the company has grown to offer various services such as music distribution, talent management, music PR, A&R and general music consulting.

“At Camille & Co. we are more than just a strategic partner. We aim to build strong and long-lasting relationships with our clients and collaborators through active communication, transparency, and a spirit of family. We value working with rising talents who want to engage audiences through creative branding and marketing,” said Camille Storm.

Along the way, Camille & Co has had the pleasure of working with prominent names in the music industry like; Willy Paul, Mayorkun, Starboy Terri, Bad Boy Timz, Platoon, Mavin Records, Chocolate City Entertainment just but to mention a few.

C&C Distro

Ms Storm who started writing about music at the age of 15, has been creating platforms and avenues for young African talents to be heard on a global scale, with the existence of C&C Distro- a digital music distribution service.

The young CEO says she created C&C Distro to bridge the gap between East African music and the rest of the continent out of her ability to navigate the Music industry.

Her music distribution platform has managed to partner with some of the major digital stores internationally including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Audiomack, Tidal, Youtube Music among others.

Camille says C&C aims at securing premium playlist placements and support from major digital streaming platforms who are their partners.

According to Camille, plans are underway for her Entertainment company to sign artistes on a full-time management.

“We definitely plan to sign some artists to full-time management deals soon. Besides that, Camille & Co. wants to be a major plug between African music and the rest of the world,” says Camille Storm.