British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Correspondent for North America Larry Madowo has yet again added another fete to his name, after being voted among the Most Influential Africans in 2020.

The list was released by the New African Magazine.

In a post he shared on social media, Mr. Madowo said he felt encouraged after being recognized among great individuals who made the top 100 list.

“I’m so stoked to be recognized among such great Africans for the second time! Thank you 🙏🏾” he said.

Larry Madowo, Elon Musk & Burna Boy named among top 100 Most Influential Africans 2020

Space X CEO Elon Musk who is from South Africa also made it to the list, as well as Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Others named in the list include: Afua Hirsch, Aisha Yesufu, John Boyega, Michaela Coel, Sadio Mane, Strive Masiyiwa, Tidjane Thiam, Vanessa Nakate, Vera Songwe, William Kentridge. Just to mention a few.

Larry Madowo, Elon Musk & Burna Boy named among top 100 Most Influential Africans 2020

This is the second time the New African Magazine has recognize Larry Madowo among influential Africans.

In 2019, the Magazine named the Journalist among 100 Most Influential young Africans in their Africa Youth Awards. Other Kenyans on the list then included: Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Runner Beatrice Chepkoech, Chandaria industries CEO Darshan Chandaria, Shirlene Nafula CEO Crystal River Products, Natalie Robi Tingo, Founder of Msichana Empowerment Kuria, Elizabeth Ntonjira Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Amref Health Africa, Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti – Founder Green Generation Initiative,.