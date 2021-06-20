Meet the men in Esther Passaris’ life

In a tweet, Passaris first celebrated her dad who apparently is still lifting weights at 79 years old!

Mr Passaris was honored by his daughter as being the 1st Kenyan of Greek origin to build a ship at Kenya’s Coast in Mombasa.

“#HappyFathersDay2021 to my dad. At 79, still making efforts to lift weights/ cycle with the help of family around you when I can't be there. I celebrate you as being the 1st Kenyan of Greek origin who built a ship in Msa. &For the many young lads you mentored as a football coach,” came her first message.

Passaris went on to admit that she has ‘fought many battles’ with husband, Pius Ngugi and respects him for ‘always working towards keeping the family.’

“I celebrate the father of my children. Many battles fought but always working towards keeping the family through thick and thin. Happy Father's Day,” wrote Passaris.

Passaris who has two children with Ngugi also featured them in her posts.

Makenna Maria, her daughter, is the oldest of the two and is now 25 years old.

The young lass launched her music career in 2012 at the tender age of 16.