Biography: Esther Passaris

She went for her Primary and Secondary school education at the Aga Khan Academies in Mombasa and upon completion, she Strathmore Business School for an Advanced Management Program in collaboration with the University of Nevarra.

Passaris is also a holder of a Diploma in Law from the University of London and a BSc in International Business Administration.

Career

Esther Passaris started out as a Secretary in 1980s for Southern Oil PTY Ltd- Swellendam, South-Africa.

In 1985 to 1989, she worked as a Sales and Marketing Manager for Nyali Beach Hotel before she moved to left to try Modelling where she was a Miss Kenya Finalist in 1991.

She went on to work for Africa Air Rescue (AAR) as Marketing Manager as she also founded her company Sharper Images.

Passaris has previously worked as Resolution Health E.A Ltd Regional Manager for Western Kenya.

She also founded Adopt-A-Light an initiative that restored street lighting for use by street children in exchange for free advertising.

Politics

Passaris who is known as a Socialpreneur and philanthropist threw herself into the field of politics when she vied to be Mayor of Nairobi City.

In 2013, she vied for the position of Woman Representative in Nairobi but lost to Rachel Shebesh.

She vied again in 2017 and won. She is the current Nairobi Woman Representative.

Family