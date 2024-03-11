Mejja's ex deletes post labeling the rapper as 'Luhya watchman' following backlash

On the evening of Sunday, March 10, Milly shared an old photo of herself with Mejja in a car, accompanied by a brief yet cutting caption.

Milly throws shade at ex-hubby Mejja

In her post, she remarked that following a breakup, individuals often begin to perceive their former partners differently, akin to viewing them as Luhya watchmen.

While Milly did not explicitly mention Mejja, the accompanying picture led many to speculate that her words were aimed at him.

Her choice of words painted a picture of disappointment and disdain for her former partner.

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Milly's social media outburst elicited a range of reactions from followers and fans. While some empathized with her and supported her decision to confront her emotions, others criticised her for what they perceived as pettiness.

Many speculated that Milly's post was fueled by unresolved hurt and resentment, particularly given the timing and nature of her remarks.

Milly raises more questions after deleting Instagram post

Shortly after sharing the controversial post, Milly decided to delete it from her Instagram page.

The sudden removal sparked further speculation about the underlying tensions between her and Mejja.

Despite the deletion, screenshots of the post circulated among fans and bloggers, prolonging the conversation surrounding their past relationship and Milly's candid expression of her feelings.

Milly & Mejja's relationship and fallout

When Mejja and his ex-wife separated in 2020, both attributed their breakup to the other and aired their grievances on various social media platforms.

Mejja's post about men preferring peaceful environments sparked a debate among his followers, drawing mixed reactions.

Milly criticised the singer, accusing him of hypocrisy for advocating settling in peaceful places while allegedly engaging in infidelity during their relationship.