Mejja’s song with over 2 million views deleted from YouTube

The "Tabia za Wakenya" song was allegedly pulled down after a copyright claim on the video by upcoming artist Bouja Bwuoy.

In a post on his Instagram, the "Siskii" hitmaker vowed to deal with the artist who caused his video to be taken down.

Pulse Live Kenya

“But I will never give in but I am done being the humble guy, I will deal with this one! I am so frustrated. According to YouTube rules, it doesn’t matter if I am right, I have to wait for two weeks before my video is uploaded.

Mejja deletes new song Pulse Live Kenya

“You can slow me down but I am not giving in, God above everything,” Mejja said.

The genge artist had also been accused by another upcoming artist called Revina of stealing the same song from him.

Music fans are trying to understand who between the two newcomers and Mejja is the real copyright owner.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comes in the wake of another accusation made against him that ended up costing him his song #NaitwaMejja.

The song was pulled down from YouTube hours after it’s release.