Pastor Ng'ang'a lashes out at men who don't pay dowry

Fabian Simiyu

Mnazaa tu vituko - Pastor Ng'ang'a shares a controversial opinion on men in come-we-stay unions.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Neno Evangelism minister, Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a, has expressed strong disapproval towards men who engage in 'come we stay' marriages without fulfilling the cultural practice of paying dowry.

In a video shared by SASA TV on TikTok, Ng'ang'a preached about the consequences of such unions, highlighting that they often result in children who face challenges.

"Mnazaa tu vituko. Hamtaki kutoa mahari ya huyo msichana. You don't like to give dowry na mnakuja kusema Bwana asifiwe.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism
READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a clashes with fellow pastors over selling 'holy' towel & hair

"[You give birth to children who are not okay because you refused to pay dowry for the mother of your children. You don't like to pay dowry yet you come to church and say 'praise God']," Ng'ang'a said.

He further termed individuals living in such unions as "deceivers" whose character resembles empty sacks.

Ng'ang'a pointed out that in his observation, come-we-stay unions normally involve a girl leaving her education to join a man who has abandoned his family, leading to the birth of wayward children.

The pastor asserted that such outcomes arise from a lack of proper religious observance, noting that these parents fail to participate in church services.

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a
READ: Pastor Ng’ang’a rescues man kicked out by landlord and deserted by wife [Video]

Ng'ang'a took his argument to the extent of referencing the Bible, citing the example of Jacob who worked diligently for fourteen years to fulfill the requirements of marrying his wives Leah and Rachel.

"Hakuna mahali Yakobo alichukua watoto wa Laban free. Alifanya kazi fourteen years. Na ni Yakobo wacha wewe Kamau na Onyango," Ng'ang'a said.

He concluded by stating that he would never accept to share the same fate with sinners.

user27567437530211 Toeni dowally. Bwana asifiwe na nan.

shee Mbona Kuna watu huongea ukweli lakini vile hio ukweli inatoka inasound kama ni kelele?

zak Ndani na inside ww ni gunia...

Kym Kym Arts Wacha nitoe doari.

Dahfri Kivy Tutetee komanda.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominations are open for the Pulse Influencer Awards

mama miradi True pastor hawataki kutowa kapsaa

-Luqman Onyango, Kamau were just chilling commander jameni.

Habibty Yasmin This guy cracks me up facts only!

Talai Cheraisi 🇰🇪🇸🇦 Generally commander mwenyewe.

