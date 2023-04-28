The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Ng'ang'a dares gov't to arrest him, exposes other fake preachers

Fabian Simiyu

Angry Pastor Ng'ang'a has dared the government to arrest him in a video that has gone viral online

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a

A video has surfaced online showing Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Center, daring the government to arrest him following a crackdown on churches by the national government.

Recommended articles

It is likely that Pastor Ng'ang'a recorded the video after the arrest of preacher Paul Mackenzie, the leader of a cult-like religious group in Malindi, Kilifi County.

In the video, Ng'ang'a appears to be angry and states that his phone receives money.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

However, he changed his tune and said that the government should also come for him, since the current situation in the country regarding the church is too much.

“I am not educated but you guys are. However, my phone receives money. After you arrested this preacher even you I pray that you undergo the same. The government come for me, this is now too much,” Ng'ang'a said.

Ng'ang'a also commented on fake pastors who have been deceiving their congregants by asking them to send money, promising that they will receive more in return.

He vividly referred to such preachers as murderers. He also said that no one should send him money since he will reverse it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Ng'ang'a is now urging the government to investigate and arrest fake pastors who have been deceiving people in churches.

He specifically mentioned Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali, who is also an investigative journalist and called on him to assist the government in monitoring and exposing these fake pastors.

Ng'ang'a suggested that the Nyali MP should disguise himself as a mentally impaired person and attend church services to observe what happens during sermons.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism
Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Pulse Live Kenya

He also suggested that the police can assist the government in cracking down on fake pastors by attending churches in civilian clothes and even taking on roles like ushers to investigate everything.

Ng'ang'a concluded by stating that many people have died in churches, yet the government is not aware of it.

He said that the government should deploy police officers to churches to oversee everything.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oga Obinna explains reasons for cutting off Amber Ray

Oga Obinna explains reasons for cutting off Amber Ray

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Pastor Ng'ang'a dares gov't to arrest him, exposes other fake preachers

Pastor Ng'ang'a dares gov't to arrest him, exposes other fake preachers

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Family suffers backlash over the funeral of Kim Kardashian doppelganger

Family suffers backlash over the funeral of Kim Kardashian doppelganger

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

Trio Mio loses 2 valuables in terrifying encounter with gunmen

Trio Mio loses 2 valuables in terrifying encounter with gunmen

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage on Saturday [Details]

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage on Saturday [Details]

13 celebrities joining NRG Radio

13 celebrities joining NRG Radio

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media