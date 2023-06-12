Pastor Ng'ang'a clashes with fellow pastors over selling 'holy' towel & hair

During a recent sermon, Ng'ang'a defended his actions and recounted his troubled past, unleashing a fiery outburst that stunned the congregation.

Pastors attack Ng'ang'a for selling 'miraculous' items

Pastors allegedly attacked Ng'ang'a for selling what he claims is 'holy water.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

They questioned the authenticity and morality of his actions, leading to a heated confrontation during one of his sermons.

Ng'ang'a, known for his extravagant sermons responded vehemently, demanding respect from the pastors.

Pastor Ng'ang'a reveals his troubled past

ADVERTISEMENT

In an attempt to justify his behaviour, Ng'ang'a opened up about his troubled past, confessing to a history of drug abuse, violence, and criminal activities.

“I have smoked bhang...I have carried g*ns, and then you want to come here and put limits on what I should do when you haven’t even carried a knife,” Ng’ang’a angrily stated.

Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

Ng'ang'a then brandished a bottle of what he claimed to be "holy water," asserting its supernatural powers and demanding payment for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ng'ang'a further escalated the situation by threatening to sell items believed to possess miraculous properties, including towels and even people's hair.

"This is not common water, and I will not give it to you for free. Pay the price if you want it. Free things are not good.

“Blast me today for selling water, and I will start selling stones so that you can troll me. I will sell everything,” he proclaimed.

He boldly declared that he would sell anything, including others' mothers if criticized for selling water.

Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to defending his actions, Ng'ang'a openly criticized his fellow pastors, accusing them of meddling in his affairs.

“Stop attacking me; I am not your agemate. I did not go to school with you, so limit your faith and church,” he said.

He rebuked them for talking too much and urged them to focus on their own churches, claiming superiority due to his unique life journey.

“Some of you pastors talk too much, mind your own business with your church,” Ng'ang'a continued.

Pastor Ng'ang'a threatens to close church due lack of respect for his wife

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Ng'ang'a has courted controversy.

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

In a past incident, he threatened to close Neno Evangelism Church branches, citing a lack of respect for his wife.