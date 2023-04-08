I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

The ‘Mwema’ hitmaker recounted that before meeting David Muguro, she dated several people, especially ministers of the word before God finally led her to the man of her dreams after one week of prayer.

“I asked God to show me the person and funny enough, we met the next week and I knew on the first day that he was the one. A lot of people have messed up by not marrying the right people towards what God wants you to achieve.” The award-winning singer said during the interview.

Masika recounted that when she met Muguro a year after graduating from campus, she was sure from the word go that he was the one and only dated for a year before getting married.

“I was intentional about the prayer, so we got married. It was a beautiful wedding and we got three children,” she added.

Singer Mercy Masika with her Hubby David Muguro Pulse Live Kenya

Opening up on lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was rolled out, the singer admitted that the period changed her view of life.

“For us musicians, there was no performances, nothing was happening for almost two years, it made me realize that life is real, there is no need to be proud. I learnt from Covid that I am not that special, I am just like everyone else,” the singer narrated.