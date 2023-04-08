The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

Charles Ouma

Mercy Masika has for the first time opened up on how God answered her prayers for a husband, detailing how she met the man of her dreams, David Muguro after one week of prayers to getting married a year later with their union blessed with three children

Mercy Masika [Facebook]
Mercy Masika [Facebook]

Gospel singer Mercy Masika has revealed how God answered her prayers for a husband after one week, revealing how she met her

Recommended articles

The ‘Mwema’ hitmaker recounted that before meeting David Muguro, she dated several people, especially ministers of the word before God finally led her to the man of her dreams after one week of prayer.

“I asked God to show me the person and funny enough, we met the next week and I knew on the first day that he was the one. A lot of people have messed up by not marrying the right people towards what God wants you to achieve.” The award-winning singer said during the interview.

Masika recounted that when she met Muguro a year after graduating from campus, she was sure from the word go that he was the one and only dated for a year before getting married.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was intentional about the prayer, so we got married. It was a beautiful wedding and we got three children,” she added.

Singer Mercy Masika with her Hubby David Muguro
Singer Mercy Masika with her Hubby David Muguro Singer Mercy Masika with her Hubby David Muguro Pulse Live Kenya

Opening up on lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was rolled out, the singer admitted that the period changed her view of life.

“For us musicians, there was no performances, nothing was happening for almost two years, it made me realize that life is real, there is no need to be proud. I learnt from Covid that I am not that special, I am just like everyone else,” the singer narrated.

The singer who was raised in a Christian family with her parents ministering in church knew God at a tender age and got immense satisfaction from it.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

God did it for me - TikTok sensation Lit Boy flaunts his first car

God did it for me - TikTok sensation Lit Boy flaunts his first car

Shaffie Weru, Yvonne Okwara land new jobs, Pastor Ng'ang'a selling his hotel & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Shaffie Weru, Yvonne Okwara land new jobs, Pastor Ng'ang'a selling his hotel & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mungai Eve's birthday guests shower her with over Sh600,000 worth of gifts [Video]

Mungai Eve's birthday guests shower her with over Sh600,000 worth of gifts [Video]

Citizen TV seniors give Sam Gituku 'Form One' treatment on his News Gang debut [Video]

Citizen TV seniors give Sam Gituku 'Form One' treatment on his News Gang debut [Video]

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Daddie Marto, Mariam Bishar and Nick Kwach

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job