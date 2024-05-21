Michelle Ntalami gives her life to Christ after a one-on-one encounter with God

Michelle Ntalami, a well-known businesswoman, recently shared a profound personal experience that has transformed her life.

After a period of absence from social media, she returned with a powerful testimony about her spiritual awakening and renewed faith in Jesus Christ.

Michelle Ntalami's life-changing encounter

In a lengthy Instagram post on May 21, Michelle revealed that on August 21, 2023, she experienced a life-changing encounter with God.

Despite her success as a businesswoman, Michelle revealed that she carried deep emotional wounds from various experiences throughout her life.

As an empath, these wounds began to take a toll on her mental and emotional well-being. She hit rock bottom last year and, in a moment of total surrender, cried out to God, questioning His existence.

In an instant, Michelle felt an overwhelming rush of love and light. A powerful voice called her name three times, and she was blinded and thrown to the floor. She knew she was in the presence of the Lord.

"I have done my fair share of publicity for myself, others, and brands. But today, I do it for The Lord Jesus Christ. I have received the greatest gift one could ever have! On the 21st of August 2023, I had a life-changing encounter with God Himself. As an astute businesswoman, life was beautiful.

"However, behind the success lay a heart that was deeply wounded by different human experiences along my life journey. Being an empath, the hurt began to take a toll. Last year, I hit rock bottom. One night in total surrender, I cried out to God questioning His existence," she said.

God spoke to her, acknowledging her pain and assuring her of His presence throughout her struggles. For about an hour, God showed her visions and spoke to her about various aspects of her life. This profound experience marked the beginning of her transformation.

Michelle Ntalami goes into period of isolation & healing

Following this encounter, Michelle entered a period of isolation and sanctification. She explained that God guided her to step away from social media and focus on her healing.

This period lasted exactly nine months, during which she experienced deep emotional and spiritual healing. Michelle described a peace like no other and felt that God had set her free from her past pains.

Michelle's absence from social media was noticeable to her followers, as she had deleted all her previous posts. Her return marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life, dedicated to living for the glory of God.

"Then God isolated and sanctified me, to this day. Hence my absence on Social Media. He even guided me when to go out to the world – exactly 9 months today. Indeed, “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.” From that day, my life has never been the same. God healed my heart and set me free. I’ve experienced a peace like no other. I’m not perfect. Walking with Christ is a journey. I was a sinner, saved by the Blood of Jesus. And my past life is a true testimony to this," Michelle said.

Michelle Ntalami embraces new chapter

Michelle shared that the greatest change in her life is her complete dedication to Jesus Christ.

She has committed to using her influence on social media to glorify God. Michelle's past life, marked by sin, is now a testimony of her transformation and salvation through the blood of Jesus.

Her new journey involves spreading the message of God's love and grace. She aims to decrease as God increases in her life, hoping that her story will save souls and touch the world.

"What’s different about me? A lot. First, I fully gave my life to Jesus! Second, everything I do in my life including all my influence on social media, will all be for the Glory of God. Third, I will be on fire for God because He was on fire for me! So may I decrease as He increases. And as one of the visions He gave me, may my story save souls and touch the world!" she wrote.

Michelle invites her friends, fans, followers, and even those who may have been critical of her to join her in this new chapter of her life.