10 changes Michelle Ntalami has seen in her 30-day alcohol-free journey

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ntalami begins by expressing her gratitude to God for guiding her to this point in her life, setting the tone for a narrative of self-discovery and positive change.

While emphasising that her decision to abstain from alcohol was not driven by addiction, Michelle shed light on her realization that alcohol was no longer serving her.

She noted that the social environments where she would consume alcohol often left her feeling empty and drained rather than happy and fulfilled. This realization prompted her to make space for better things in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For one, the places, spaces, and people I'd take it [alcohol] with would most times leave me feeling more empty and drained than happy and fulfilled, especially and ironically, during the tough times of my life. I needed to make space for better things," Ntalami explained.

Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

Her journey taught her valuable lessons about self-care, moderation, and the impact of her choices on her physical and emotional health.

Changes Michelle Ntalami has experienced on her 30-day alcohol-free journey

ADVERTISEMENT

One aspect Michelle touched upon was the impact of her sobriety on her physical and mental health. She highlighted the positive changes she experienced during her alcohol-free journey.

"What has changed for the better since then? Clarity of mind, better holistic health, better sleep, waking up fresh on weekends, more money saved, more energy, clearer skin, fuller hair, a drama-free life, more meaningful connections and conversations, and above all, peace of mind, body, and soul," Ntalami elaborated.

Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

In her post, Ntalami encouraged others to share their stories of personal growth and transformation, not just the acquisition of good habits but also the courage to let go of those that no longer serve a purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They say it takes 21 days to form a habit. I am loving this new habit, and I intend to keep it this way forever, so help me God," Ntalami declared with determination.

In closing, Ntalami humorously mentioned the compliments she's received about looking younger and having glowing skin.