ADVERTISEMENT
10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

Lynet Okumu

From alcohol to overgiving and sharing sensitive matters, here is a list of 10 habits that Michelle has quit and embraced on social media

Michelle Ntalami, the CEO of Marini Naturals, has shared some of the things she has embraced and quit doing on social media.

Michelle, who has always maintained a level of privacy about her personal life, has made it clear in the past that she doesn't feel obligated to explain how she lives her life.

The businesswoman cautioned people against making assumptions about her dating life based on who she was seen with online.

Michelle Ntalami
Michelle Ntalami
READ: Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Michelle fulfilled her promise to her fans after hitting 500,000 followers on Instagram by stating the ten things she has embraced and quit on social media.

"To mark 500K, I promised to share my top 5 things I stopped & started doing on social media. I hope you get a few insights from these!" she wrote.

Michelle Ntalami
Michelle Ntalami

READ: What Michelle Ntalami wants fans to know concerning Fena Gitu

  1. Overgiving Michelle shared that she was an overgiver, but experience taught her to check herself. She decided to stop giving love, support, energy, mentions, shares, tags, and compliments to people and businesses that do not reciprocate or show appreciation
  2. Addressing. Michelle has decided to stop addressing rumors about her private life unless she chooses to speak on it. She will not let rumors stop her from living her life.
  3. Posting about alcohol. She will no longer post about consuming alcohol unless it’s a partnership or brand that fits her lifestyle. She believes that alcohol abuse is becoming glorified in society and is the cause of many tragedies.
  4. Openly sharing. Michelle has decided to keep her preferences on sensitive matters to herself as there is a thin line between living authentically and opening oneself up to unnecessary contempt.
  5. Bullying, insulting, or trolling. According to Michelle, she has never been one to bully, insult, or troll others on social media, and she will never condone it. She believes that it is the lowest form of etiquette on social media.
Michelle Ntalami
Michelle Ntalami

READ: Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

  1. Sharing. The CEO has decided to share more about her business, womanhood, and lifestyle while keeping her private life more personal.
  2. Following. Michelle now follows people and pages that inspire, teach, heal, reciprocate energy, and spread positivity.
  3. Reaching out. Michelle has decided to reach out to people who are being cyberbullied and share a word of encouragement with them, even if she doesn’t know them.
  4. Speaking out. The businesswoman has decided to speak out and stand up for the truth when necessary, and this will always be a part of her.
  5. Loving and living. Michelle has decided to love and live her most authentic life on social media, not giving one single damn about what anyone thinks.
