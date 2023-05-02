10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

Michelle, who has always maintained a level of privacy about her personal life, has made it clear in the past that she doesn't feel obligated to explain how she lives her life.

The businesswoman cautioned people against making assumptions about her dating life based on who she was seen with online.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Michelle fulfilled her promise to her fans after hitting 500,000 followers on Instagram by stating the ten things she has embraced and quit on social media.

"To mark 500K, I promised to share my top 5 things I stopped & started doing on social media. I hope you get a few insights from these!" she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Things Michelle stopped doing on social media

Overgiving Michelle shared that she was an overgiver, but experience taught her to check herself. She decided to stop giving love, support, energy, mentions, shares, tags, and compliments to people and businesses that do not reciprocate or show appreciation Addressing. Michelle has decided to stop addressing rumors about her private life unless she chooses to speak on it. She will not let rumors stop her from living her life. Posting about alcohol. She will no longer post about consuming alcohol unless it’s a partnership or brand that fits her lifestyle. She believes that alcohol abuse is becoming glorified in society and is the cause of many tragedies. Openly sharing. Michelle has decided to keep her preferences on sensitive matters to herself as there is a thin line between living authentically and opening oneself up to unnecessary contempt. Bullying, insulting, or trolling. According to Michelle, she has never been one to bully, insult, or troll others on social media, and she will never condone it. She believes that it is the lowest form of etiquette on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Things Michelle started doing on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT