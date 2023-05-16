Michelle Ntalami's criteria for cutting off friends

Ntalami, who won the prestigious Couture Style Award in 2020, has been an inspiration to everyone in the beauty industry, especially women who aspire to venture into business.

During an interview with Nairobi News, Michelle outlined the things she does and how her routine was affected, but ultimately proved beneficial.

Ntalami's social life

Michelle Ntalami revealed that she had to evaluate her social life and take control of every situation in her life after realizing that there were some things she did that added no value to her life.

Ntalami added that she also stopped aimlessly hanging out with friends at social places after realizing it was futile.

"If we are talking about real love, self-improvement, goals, business, and wealth-building, count me in,” Ntalami said.

How Ntalami handles situations in her life

Life has its own ups and downs but Michelle has mastered the art of dealing with everything that comes her way with calmness and confidence.

For Instance, Michelle said that one should never panic when when bad things come along their since everything that happens usually has a good purpose in their lives.

"On top of that, no matter what life throws my way, I am always one to take back my power,” Ntalami explained.

State of mind

Michelle Ntalami always ensures that her body is in optimal condition, which is why she visits the gym and takes walks. These activities contribute to her mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Additionally, Ntalami values one-on-one conversations with her close friends. These discussions provide an opportunity for her to open up and share meaningful ideas that they always have in mind.

Michelle concluded by saying that she has learned to always confide in herself since she discovered that she is her own safe space.

Awards & nominations

Michelle Ntalami has been awarded on several accassions after pushing her beauty products both online and physically as she tries expand her empire.