Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Lydia revealed that her ideal man must provide clearance letters from several people in his life, including his ex-girlfriend, baby mama, mother, sisters, female co-workers, and female neighbors.

According to Lydia, these letters must include the contact information of these women so she can contact them and 'clear the air' before pursuing a relationship with him.

“Mimi naye saa hii ndio niingie box yako nikudate, lazima ukue na clearance letters from these people: your ex-girlffriend, baby mama, mother, sisters, female co-workers and female neighbours.

"(For me to date you now, you must have clearance letters from these people: your ex-girlfriend, baby mama, mother, sisters, female co-workers and female neighbors)," Lydia stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

She even went as far as saying that she would call each person to confirm the legitimacy of the letter, just to be sure.

"Hizo letters lazima zikue na number zao hapo. Nawapigia one by one kuconfirm kama hiyo clearance letter ni legit ama ni ya River Road.

"(Those letters must have their contact details. I will call them one by one to confirm if the clearance letter is legit or if it belongs to River Road)," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The content creator expressed her frustration at being blindsided by partners who failed to disclose critical information about their past relationships.

She recounted an incident where she was dating someone for a year before finding out he had two children and two baby mamas.

“Unadate mtu one year ndio anakwambia niko na watoto wawili, niko na baby mamas wawili. Hukuwa unajua. All of a sudden, umekuwa stepmother.

"After dating a man for one year is when he tells you that he has two children and two baby mamas. You didn't know. All of a sudden, you are now a stepmother)," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lydiah emphasized that these clearance letters were non-negotiable, as she did not want to find herself in a similar situation again

She also mentioned situations where a man claimed not to know what motherly love was or that he needed a mother figure, only to later reveal that his mother was alive and well.

"Mtu alikuingiza box akikwambia vile hajagrow na mother figure, oh, hajui motherly love ni nini, one year later, mamake is alive and kicking.

"(Someone lied to you that they they grew up without a mother figure. Oh they don't know what motherly love is. One year later you realize their mother is alive and kicking)," she said.