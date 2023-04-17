The sports category has moved to a new website.

Oga Obinna calls out Governor Sakaja over harassment in Nairobi CBD

Fabian Simiyu

Oga Obinna said his team had a rough encounter with police officers in Nairobi CBD.

Presenter Oga Obinna
Presenter and singer Oga Obinna has called out Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over harassment in the CBD after his team was involved in running battles with the police, who did not want them to shoot their content around town.

Obinna, who was irritated, took to his Instagram account to question Sakaja, who had given content creators permission to shoot their videos in town without being harassed by anyone, including county officials.

According to Obinna, most content creators shoot their videos in the CBD because of the beautiful environment, only to find rogue officers who extort or chase them away, which is unfair.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
"Today I was in town for the whole afternoon and it involved running battles with some police. They told me this is what happens on a daily. What happened to the executive order? What happened to supporting digital economy?

"These young people just wanna dance on the beautiful pavements and buildings in the background coz obviously the places they come from aren't that photogenic only to meet rogue police who extort or arrest or keep chasing them from street to street instead of protecting them. Why?" Oga questioned Sakaja.

Obinna claims that content creators promote Nairobi whenever they shoot their content. He explained that the youth get to keep themselves occupied when recording their content in town.

Presenter Oga Obinna
Several content creators have supported Obinna, pointing out that they are afraid to roam around the CBD with cameras because they might end up getting arrested or harassed.

its__kefa254 Ebu mwambie sakaja kama hataki kiti tena aseme.

erickomtere Chasing content creators.Mbona Ana funga club instead of kuwambia waeke soundproof? The hospitality industry has employed millions of kenyans.You cant just wake up and close someone's business.

thee.real.sheriff Mimi ilibidi nashoot kwa msitu.

lamoh_msanii Kwanza hawa kanjo...they have nothing else to do in town,...mat ikishukisha wao ni kudandia na kuomba hongo.

Presenter and singer Oga Obinna
vancekims This government is frustrating journalists, content creators, anyone who tries to do what they can't like providing Unga that was done by Eric Omondi is just arrested. Foolish leadership.

almarula I agree with your sentiments!! This is actually selling Nairobi to the world ... I know the police will tell you it could be a terrorism activity blah blah but kuna ways of knowing the difference.

sir_nellyvictor Kitambo mostly kanju ndo used to arrest,YouTuber wode Maya was once arrested and from that experience her fears vlogging here.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
