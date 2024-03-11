Was John Cena really naked at the 2024 Oscars? Here is a peek at the incident

Wrestler-turned-actor John Felix Anthony Cena surprised audiences with his unexpected appearance at the 2024 Oscars ceremony on March 10.
Joining host Jimmy Kimmel on stage, Cena made a daring entrance while presenting the award for Best Costume Design to the film 'Poor Things,' all while seemingly nude.
- John Cena's nostalgic nod to the Oscars' past
During the presentation, Jimmy Kimmel humorously referenced a historic incident from the Academy Awards' past, recalling the streaker who interrupted the 46th Oscars in 1974. This playful nod paid homage to the trend of streaking prevalent in the '70s.
The setup for the bit became apparent when Cena, seemingly naked, unexpectedly appeared on stage.
However, he expressed a change of heart about participating in the streaker gag, citing discomfort with the joke's tastelessness.
"The male body is not a joke," he said.
The video quickly went viral garnering contrasting opinions. Some argue he was fully nude, while others suggest he wore a cover.
Before stepping on stage, a video captured John hesitating behind a partition and expressing to Jimmy, "I, uh, changed my mind, I don't wanna do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it."
Subsequently, he confidently shimmied across the stage, naked save for an envelope covering him, humorously adding, "I can't open the envelope." The camera then cut away, concealing John's on-stage costume change into full nudity.
Alongside, a photo from the side offers a glimpse, while video footage from Vulture provides further insight for curious viewers. Additionally, a high-definition image suggests the possibility of John wearing a protective garment.
John Cena's connection to the Oscars
Cena's appearance at the Oscars was notable due to his cameo appearance in 'Barbie,' a film nominated for eight Academy Awards. Despite the light-hearted banter, Cena's connection to the Oscars underscored his presence in the film industry.
Following Cena's amusing interlude, he proceeded to announce the winner of the Best Costume Design award, which went to the Hollywood star Emma Stone starrer film 'Poor Things.'
The film also received accolades for Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, adding to its success at the ceremony.
'Poor Things' success at the Oscars
'Poor Things' garnered a total of 11 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.
Emma Stone's portrayal of Bella, a Victorian-era woman with a unique backstory, earned her widespread acclaim, culminating in wins at prestigious awards.
